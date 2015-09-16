Sept 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 120.42 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3993 1.4019 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.550 32.786 +0.73 Korean won 1180.60 1186.70 +0.52 Baht 35.92 35.93 +0.03 Peso 46.72 46.77 +0.11 Rupiah 14435.00 14405.00 -0.21 Rupee 66.36 66.36 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3042 4.3085 +0.10 Yuan 6.3728 6.3700 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 119.66 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.3993 1.3260 -5.24 Taiwan dlr 32.550 31.718 -2.56 Korean won 1180.60 1099.30 -6.89 Baht 35.92 32.90 -8.41 Peso 46.72 44.72 -4.28 Rupiah 14435.00 12380.00 -14.24 Rupee 66.36 63.03 -5.02 Ringgit 4.3042 3.4965 -18.77 Yuan 6.3728 6.2040 -2.65 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)