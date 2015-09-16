* Won hits 2-week high; S&P upgrades S.Korea rating * Foreigners buy Seoul shares after 29-session selling spree * Rupiah at 17-yr low; Indonesia bond auction below target (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, riding on the coattails of higher regional stocks, as the U.S. dollar stepped back ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day. The South Korean won led regional gains, hitting a two-week high after Standard & Poor's raised the country's sovereign credit rating. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 2 percent, tracking strength on Wall Street. The dollar eased against a basket of six major currencies. Global markets have been on edge in the past few weeks in the run up to one of the most highly anticipated Fed meetings this week, as a growing number of analysts believe the first interest rate hike in the United States in almost a decade is near at hand. Still, concerns over slackening global growth and the recent financial markets turmoil have tempered expectations of a Fed liftoff on Thursday. Data on Tuesday underscored the difficulty for markets in second-guessing the Fed. Consumer spending in the world's largest economy grew at a fairly healthy pace over the past two months, although a separate report showed manufacturing remains soft. U.S. bond yields held near 4-1/2 year highs. "Structurally, we note that recent Asian FX resilience may well prove to be merely a near term respite," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank in a note, adding he saw negative signals from the net portfolio outflows environment in the region. Reflecting these concerns, the Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low after the government's bond auction on Tuesday failed to meet the indicative target. WON The won ended local trade up 0.9 percent at 1,175.9 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 2, on strong demand from offshore funds. Seoul shares advanced 2 percent as foreign investors turned to net buyers in the local stock market after a selling streak in the previous 29 consecutive sessions. S&P raised South Korea's rating to AA-minus from A-plus, commending the strength of its economic growth, decline in short-term debt component of external borrowings, and reduced foreign indebtedness of its banks. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.4 percent to 14,458 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998. Indonesia on Tuesday sold 5.2 trillion rupiah ($359.9 million) worth of conventional bonds, well below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Most government bond prices on Wednesday fell with the 10-year yield hitting 9.474 percent, its highest since January 2011. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 14,442 rupiah per dollar, its weakest since the launch. The central bank was spotted intervening to stem further depreciation in the rupiah, the second-worst performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Bank Indonesia is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, amid renewed pressure on the rupiah and inflation risks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0625 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 120.42 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3982 1.4019 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 32.515 32.786 +0.83 Korean won 1174.34 1186.70 +1.05 Baht 35.98 35.93 -0.14 Peso 46.68 46.77 +0.20 Rupiah 14450.00 14405.00 -0.31 Rupee 66.46 66.36 -0.15 Ringgit 4.3042 4.3085 +0.10 Yuan 6.3699 6.3700 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 119.66 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.3982 1.3260 -5.16 Taiwan dlr 32.515 31.718 -2.45 Korean won 1174.34 1099.30 -6.39 Baht 35.98 32.90 -8.56 Peso 46.68 44.72 -4.19 Rupiah 14450.00 12380.00 -14.33 Rupee 66.46 63.03 -5.16 Ringgit 4.3042 3.4965 -18.77 Yuan 6.3699 6.2040 -2.60 ($1 = 14,450.0000 rupiah) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)