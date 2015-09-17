* Yuan short positions more than halve on intervention
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 - Bets on further weakness in China's
yuan fell by more than half in the last two weeks as the central
bank continued to intervene to stabilise the currency after its
surprise devaluation last month, a Reuters poll showed.
The steadier yuan, in turn, helped calm nerves in
the rest of Asia, with sentiment toward other emerging market
currencies becoming less bearish despite dollar strength ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later on
Thursday.
The People's Bank of China have been frequently spotted
intervening to support the yuan since its Aug. 11 devaluation,
not only in spot and forward markets but also in offshore
markets.
China will conduct checks on firms' foreign exchange buying
to prevent speculation, an official at the country's foreign
exchange regulator said on Thursday.
Beijing has scrambled to steady the yuan since the
devaluation spurred heavy selling and capital outflows. As a
result, its foreign exchange reserves in August fell by a
record.
Pessimism over other emerging Asian currencies eased,
according to the survey of 19 fund managers, currency traders
and analysts conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.
Investors are focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will announce an interest rate hike later on Thursday for the
first time in almost a decade, and if the resulting increase in
U.S. yields could prompt investors to pull more money out of
emerging markets.
Short positions on the South Korean won's <KRW=KFTCfell to
the lowest since late June after Standard & Poor's raised the
country's sovereign credit rating and foreign investors turned
to net buyers of Seoul shares after dumping equities in
the previous 29 consecutive sessions.
Bearish bets on the Singapore dollar shrank to the
smallest since early July on growing demand for safer assets as
uncertainty over the Fed's plans and China's economic slowdown
roiled global financial markets.
Though its economy is cooling along with the rest of Asia's,
Singapore has a triple-A credit rating.
Singapore's currency also found support after the ruling
party swept a general election last week by a bigger margin than
many had expected, ensuring the continuity of fiscal and
economic policies.
Short positions on the Indian rupee were the
smallest in the region peers as improved economic stability
attracted bond inflows.
Bearish bets on the Malaysian ringgit's bearish
fell to the lowest since late July, even as Swiss authorities
froze funds in Swiss banks amid investigations into Malaysia's
troubled state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB).
Traders reduced short positions after an unexpected, albeit
small, increase in Malaysia's foreign exchange reserves in the
last two weeks of August.
Though reserves remained near the lowest levels since 2009,
traders believe the central bank was spending less in trying to
support the ringgit as the market thinned.
Short positions in the Taiwan dollar, the Thai baht
and the Philippine peso also fell to the
smallest since July.
Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah eased to the
smallest since early August, with the central bank spotted
intervening to support the currency.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86
6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40
23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18
9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
