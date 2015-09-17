SINGAPORE, Sept 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Ringgit's previous day level is from Tuesday. Malaysian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.44 120.58 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3981 1.3970 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.405 32.762 +1.10 Korean won 1171.28 1175.90 +0.39 Baht 35.86 36.00 +0.39 Peso 46.54 46.65 +0.24 Rupiah 14445.00 14450.00 +0.03 Rupee 66.46 66.46 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.2570 4.3085 +1.21 Yuan 6.3658 6.3709 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.44 119.66 -0.65 Sing dlr 1.3981 1.3260 -5.16 Taiwan dlr 32.405 31.718 -2.12 Korean won 1171.28 1099.30 -6.15 Baht 35.86 32.90 -8.25 Peso 46.54 44.72 -3.91 Rupiah 14445.00 12380.00 -14.30 Rupee 66.46 63.03 -5.15 Ringgit 4.2570 3.4965 -17.86 Yuan 6.3658 6.2040 -2.54 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)