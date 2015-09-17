SINGAPORE, Sept 17 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Ringgit's previous day level is from Tuesday. Malaysian
markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
Change on the day at 0139 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.44 120.58 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3981 1.3970 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.405 32.762 +1.10
Korean won 1171.28 1175.90 +0.39
Baht 35.86 36.00 +0.39
Peso 46.54 46.65 +0.24
Rupiah 14445.00 14450.00 +0.03
Rupee 66.46 66.46 +0.00
*Ringgit 4.2570 4.3085 +1.21
Yuan 6.3658 6.3709 +0.08
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.44 119.66 -0.65
Sing dlr 1.3981 1.3260 -5.16
Taiwan dlr 32.405 31.718 -2.12
Korean won 1171.28 1099.30 -6.15
Baht 35.86 32.90 -8.25
Peso 46.54 44.72 -3.91
Rupiah 14445.00 12380.00 -14.30
Rupee 66.46 63.03 -5.15
Ringgit 4.2570 3.4965 -17.86
Yuan 6.3658 6.2040 -2.54
------------------------------------------------
