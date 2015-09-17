* Taiwan dollar supported by inflows
* Won rises on dollar-selling by offshore funds
* Weak export data weighs on Singapore dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asian currencies mostly
strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, after weak U.S.
inflation data dampened expectations for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates later in the day.
Firmness in regional equities also helped
support Asian currencies, which have mostly risen over the past
week as financial markets regained some calm after the surge in
volatility seen last month.
The gains were led by the Taiwan dollar and South
Korean won. The Malaysian ringgit also
pushed higher as trading resumed after a public holiday on
Wednesday.
The Taiwan dollar was supported by inflows from overseas
investors as well as the firm tone in Asian equities, which
helped support risk sentiment, traders said.
The gains in the Taiwan dollar, however, were limited by
U.S. dollar-buying by local importers and caution ahead of the
Fed's rate decision, traders said.
Dollar-selling by offshore players helped bolster the South
Korean won.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell in August, pointing to tame inflation that
complicates the Fed's decision on whether to raise interest
rates.
"The market is very divided right now," said Philip Wee,
senior currency economist for DBS Bank.
"Our forecast is for fourth quarter, but we're actually
keeping an open mind about tonight," he added, referring to the
possible timing of what would be the Fed's first rate hike in
nearly a decade.
U.S. money market futures <0#FF:> were pricing in about a
one-in-four chance of a Fed rate rise on Thursday.
Forecasts among economists were more divided, with a Reuters
poll of 80 economists released on Wednesday showing a slight
majority now expect the Fed to hold off from raising interest
rates on Thursday.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Singapore's exports in August fell more than expected on a
steep decline in sales to China and Europe, adding to the
prospects of a further easing by the central bank next month.
The disappointing trade data weighed on the Singapore dollar
.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The rupiah held steady ahead of an interest rate decision by
Indonesia's central bank.
Indonesia's central bank is likely to leave its benchmark
interest rate on hold at a policy meeting later on Thursday,
amid renewed pressure on the fragile rupiah and inflation risks.
The rupiah last stood at 14,450 versus the dollar,
hovering near a 17-year low of 14,460 touched on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0534 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.76 120.58 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.3977 1.3970 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 32.397 32.762 +1.13
Korean won 1166.48 1175.90 +0.81
Baht 35.79 36.00 +0.59
Peso 46.56 46.65 +0.20
Rupiah 14450.00 14450.00 +0.00
Rupee 66.46 66.46 +0.00
*Ringgit 4.2500 4.3085 +1.38
Yuan 6.3669 6.3709 +0.06
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.76 119.66 -0.92
Sing dlr 1.3977 1.3260 -5.13
Taiwan dlr 32.397 31.718 -2.10
Korean won 1166.48 1099.30 -5.76
Baht 35.79 32.90 -8.07
Peso 46.56 44.72 -3.94
Rupiah 14450.00 12380.00 -14.33
Rupee 66.46 63.03 -5.15
Ringgit 4.2500 3.4965 -17.73
Yuan 6.3669 6.2040 -2.56
*Ringgit's previous day level is from Tuesday. Malaysian
