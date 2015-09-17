* Taiwan dollar supported by inflows * Won rises on dollar-selling by offshore funds * Weak export data weighs on Singapore dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asian currencies mostly strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data dampened expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later in the day. Firmness in regional equities also helped support Asian currencies, which have mostly risen over the past week as financial markets regained some calm after the surge in volatility seen last month. The gains were led by the Taiwan dollar and South Korean won. The Malaysian ringgit also pushed higher as trading resumed after a public holiday on Wednesday. The Taiwan dollar was supported by inflows from overseas investors as well as the firm tone in Asian equities, which helped support risk sentiment, traders said. The gains in the Taiwan dollar, however, were limited by U.S. dollar-buying by local importers and caution ahead of the Fed's rate decision, traders said. Dollar-selling by offshore players helped bolster the South Korean won. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in August, pointing to tame inflation that complicates the Fed's decision on whether to raise interest rates. "The market is very divided right now," said Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank. "Our forecast is for fourth quarter, but we're actually keeping an open mind about tonight," he added, referring to the possible timing of what would be the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade. U.S. money market futures <0#FF:> were pricing in about a one-in-four chance of a Fed rate rise on Thursday. Forecasts among economists were more divided, with a Reuters poll of 80 economists released on Wednesday showing a slight majority now expect the Fed to hold off from raising interest rates on Thursday. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore's exports in August fell more than expected on a steep decline in sales to China and Europe, adding to the prospects of a further easing by the central bank next month. The disappointing trade data weighed on the Singapore dollar . INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah held steady ahead of an interest rate decision by Indonesia's central bank. Indonesia's central bank is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a policy meeting later on Thursday, amid renewed pressure on the fragile rupiah and inflation risks. The rupiah last stood at 14,450 versus the dollar, hovering near a 17-year low of 14,460 touched on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0534 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 120.58 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.3977 1.3970 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.397 32.762 +1.13 Korean won 1166.48 1175.90 +0.81 Baht 35.79 36.00 +0.59 Peso 46.56 46.65 +0.20 Rupiah 14450.00 14450.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.46 66.46 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.2500 4.3085 +1.38 Yuan 6.3669 6.3709 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 119.66 -0.92 Sing dlr 1.3977 1.3260 -5.13 Taiwan dlr 32.397 31.718 -2.10 Korean won 1166.48 1099.30 -5.76 Baht 35.79 32.90 -8.07 Peso 46.56 44.72 -3.94 Rupiah 14450.00 12380.00 -14.33 Rupee 66.46 63.03 -5.15 Ringgit 4.2500 3.4965 -17.73 Yuan 6.3669 6.2040 -2.56 ------------------------------------------------ *Ringgit's previous day level is from Tuesday. Malaysian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)