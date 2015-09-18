* Won to see best week in near 4 years on S&P upgrade
* Ringgit up almost 2 pct for week on short-covering
* Singapore dlr, baht, Taiwan dollar up 1 pct for week
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on
Friday and were set to report weekly gains after the U.S.
Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, while sustained
concerns over slowing global growth clouded their outlook.
The Fed on Thursday refrained from its first tightening in
nearly a decade due to worries about the world's economy,
financial volatility and sluggish inflation at home, although it
left the door open for a modest rate hike later this year.
The decision pushed the U.S. dollar to a three-week
low against a basket of six major currencies.
Emerging Asian currencies, however, failed to run at full
throttle as the unhealthy global economy is likely to keep
hurting regional economies.
"Asia's markets, particularly FX but also fund raising, may
receive some respite for now, but note that the Fed's stance is
a reflection of growing malaise in the global economy," said
Taimur Baig, Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Asia, in a note.
"Even without a crisis, a slowing of the Chinese economy is
causing major headwinds to Asian exports, investment, and fund
flows."
To support growth, many Asian central banks are likely to
slash interest rates. By contrast, the Fed is still expected to
raise borrowing costs although chances of this year's lift were
seen fading.
Thailand's central bank does not expect a return of strong
cash inflows as the market still sees a U.S. rate hike later
this year, a senior central bank official said.
Uncertainty over timing of a U.S. rate increase is also
expected to put pressure on emerging Asian currencies.
Senior South Korean economic policymakers said the Fed's
choice to hold rates steady meant an elevated level of
uncertainty would continue to affect financial markets for some
time.
WEEKLY GAINS
Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains,
having priced in possibilities of the Fed keeping interest
rates.
Before the decision, bearish bets on regional currencies
already fell, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The South Korean won has gained 1.9 percent
throughout this week as Standard & Poor's raised the country's
sovereign credit rating. If the appreciation is
maintained, that would be the largest weekly rise since December
2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Malaysia's ringgit has jumped 1.8 percent against
the dollar so far this week as investors covered short positions
in the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year.
The ringgit suffered losses in the previous 12 consecutive
weeks on falling commodity prices and graft allegation swirling
around Prime Minister Najib Razak and indebted state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Thai Baht has advanced 1.2 percent on the week on
demand from exporters and as traders unwound bearish bets.
The Singapore dollar has appreciated 1.0 percent on
growing demand for safer assets as China's economic slowdown
roiled global financial markets.
The Taiwan dollar has risen 1.0 percent as foreign
investors bought local stocks. The Indian rupee has
gained 0.8 percent, while the Philippine peso rose 0.7 percent.
China's yuan has gained 0.2 percent as the
central bank was frequently spotted intervening to stabilise the
currency.
"There may be a window of opportunity created by a temporary
reversal of USD strength against the Asians," said Heng Koon
How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist.
"Investors are strongly encouraged to make best use of this
window of opportunity to hedge their Asian currency risks and
exposure."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.77 120.03 +0.22
Sing dlr 1.3990 1.3985 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 32.390 32.662 +0.84
Korean won 1162.80 1165.90 +0.27
Baht 35.68 35.74 +0.17
Peso 46.56 46.44 -0.25
Rupiah 14475.00 14455.00 -0.14
Rupee 66.00 66.46 +0.69
Ringgit 4.2400 4.2550 +0.35
Yuan 6.3642 6.3660 +0.03
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.77 119.66 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.3990 1.3260 -5.22
Taiwan dlr 32.390 31.718 -2.07
Korean won 1162.80 1099.30 -5.46
Baht 35.68 32.90 -7.79
Peso 46.56 44.72 -3.94
Rupiah 14475.00 12380.00 -14.47
Rupee 66.00 63.03 -4.50
Ringgit 4.2400 3.4965 -17.54
Yuan 6.3642 6.2040 -2.52
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)