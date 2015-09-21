* FBI launches investigation into 1MDB - WSJ * S.Korean won falls as foreigners become net stock sellers * Foreign, local investors sell Thai baht (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Sept 21 - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as concerns over slowing global economic growth, especially in China, revived after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates on hold late last week. Malaysia's ringgit led regional slides. The main factor was growth concerns, and some traders said a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating allegations of money-laundering at troubled 1Malaysia Development Berhad added to negative sentiment. The South Korean won and the Thai baht slid as foreign investors sold local stocks . At 0706 GMT, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down nearly 2 percent, tracking Friday's slide in Wall Street. "Asian currencies will weaken further as the global economy basically remains sluggish and we also have uncertainty over the Fed's rate policy," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "To cope with the slowdown, some Asian central banks are likely to cut interest rates," said Park, adding that China, India and Taiwan may ease monetary policies. Taiwan's central bank may slash its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009 at its policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. By contrast, a top Fed policymaker said on Saturday an interest rate hike will be appropriate this year given the U.S. central bank's decision last week to stay pat was a "close call". RINGGIT The WSJ's report on the FBI investigation on Sunday underscored the sour sentiment on Malaysia amid allegations involving 1MDB and Prime Minister Najib Razak. Kuala Lumpur stocks lost 1.5 percent, underperforming most Southeast Asian shares. The ringgit pared some of earlier losses as oil prices edged up. Malaysia is a major supplier of natural liquefied gas and palm oil. The three- and five-year government bond prices rose. WON The won slid as foreign investors sold a net 198.5 billion won ($169.1 million) worth of stocks in the main exchange after being net buyers in the previous three consecutive sessions. With the selling, the main stock index closed down 1.6 percent. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier slide as local exporters bought it for settlements on dips, traders said. BAHT The baht slumped as foreign and local investors sold the currency on worries about global growth. Foreign investors continued to sell Bangkok shares, putting further pressure on the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0706 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.97 119.98 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.4056 1.4003 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 32.525 32.663 +0.42 Korean won 1173.72 1162.80 -0.93 Baht 35.73 35.53 -0.56 Peso 46.46 46.42 -0.10 Rupiah 14445.00 14370.00 -0.52 Rupee 65.78 65.67 -0.17 Ringgit 4.2580 4.2070 -1.20 Yuan 6.3687 6.3643 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.97 119.66 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.4056 1.3260 -5.66 Taiwan dlr 32.525 31.718 -2.48 Korean won 1173.72 1099.30 -6.34 Baht 35.73 32.90 -7.92 Peso 46.46 44.72 -3.75 Rupiah 14445.00 12380.00 -14.30 Rupee 65.78 63.03 -4.18 Ringgit 4.2580 3.4965 -17.88 Yuan 6.3687 6.2040 -2.59 ($1 = 1,173.71 won) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)