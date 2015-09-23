Sept 23 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.21 120.12 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.4167 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.732 32.971 +0.73 Korean won 1184.30 1179.20 -0.43 Baht 36.05 35.97 -0.22 Peso 46.68 46.59 -0.19 Rupiah 14600.00 14495.00 -0.72 Rupee 65.88 65.88 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3185 4.2960 -0.52 Yuan 6.3799 6.3760 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.21 119.66 -0.46 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.3260 -6.52 Taiwan dlr 32.732 31.718 -3.10 Korean won 1184.30 1099.30 -7.18 Baht 36.05 32.90 -8.74 Peso 46.68 44.72 -4.20 Rupiah 14600.00 12380.00 -15.21 Rupee 65.88 63.03 -4.32 Ringgit 4.3185 3.4965 -19.03 Yuan 6.3799 6.2040 -2.76 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)