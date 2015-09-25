Sept 25 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.15 120.11 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.4250 1.4214 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 33.016 33.260 +0.74 Korean won 1195.66 1192.50 -0.26 Baht 36.24 36.30 +0.17 *Peso 46.86 46.86 +0.00 Rupiah 14680.00 14645.00 -0.24 Rupee 66.16 66.16 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3790 4.3465 -0.74 Yuan 6.3797 6.3828 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.15 119.66 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.4250 1.3260 -6.95 Taiwan dlr 33.016 31.718 -3.93 Korean won 1195.66 1099.30 -8.06 Baht 36.24 32.90 -9.22 Peso 46.86 44.72 -4.57 Rupiah 14680.00 12380.00 -15.67 Rupee 66.16 63.03 -4.72 Ringgit 4.3790 3.4965 -20.15 Yuan 6.3797 6.2040 -2.75 * Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)