* Taiwan dollar hits 6-year low after c.bank rate cut * Ringgit seeing worst week since 1998 Asian crisis * Rupiah at 17-yr low; cbank to unveil new policy for rupiah (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 25 - Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Friday and were set to suffer weekly losses as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in 2015 alive and worries about a global economic slowdown lingered. The Taiwan dollar hit a six-year low one day after the island's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah fell to their lowest levels since the Asian financial crisis in 1998. The Singapore dollar stayed around a six-year trough on disappointing August output data. Yellen said on Thursday she expects the Fed to begin raising borrowing costs later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment. The comments came one week after the U.S. central bank held off on a long-anticipated tightening. "Asian FX will continue to be under pressure to weaken," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "We have a stronger USD from the Fed putting a rate hike back on the table for December and China continuing to slow." China's factory sector activity shrank at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in September, a private survey showed on Wednesday, boosting concerns that the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is deepening. The country is a major export market for other Asian nations. So, some of their central banks are expected to cut interest rates to cope with China's slowdown. On Thursday, Taiwan's central bank cut the discount rate by 12.5 basis points to 1.75 percent. The rate had been kept at 1.875 percent since the last hike in 2011. In the wake of Taiwan's move, Asian central banks "may be shifting the policy focus towards growth as opposed to focusing on the potential negatives of further monetary easing in the face of a Fed lift-off," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, wrote in a note. TAIWAN DOLLAR Early on Friday, the Taiwan dollar fell to 33.275 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since May 2009. The island's currency then turned firmer from its previous close, which traders said the central bank on Thursday weakened through usual last-minute intervention. The Taiwan dollar's outlook stayed weak as some economists and analysts expect a further rate cut. "As we believe further monetary easing remains on the cards and there could be another potential RMB devaluation by year end, we decided to lift the target and the stop/loss to 34 and 33 respectively," Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), said in a note. The target referred to the Taiwan dollar's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) against the greenback. The NDFs strengthened to 33.100 from Thursday's close of 33.215. CBA earlier recommended selling the Taiwan dollar NDFs at 32.600 for a target of 33.300. ASIA FX WEEKLY LOSSES The ringgit led weekly slides in emerging Asian currencies with a 4.0 percent loss against the dollar so far. That would be the largest weekly depreciation since May 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earlier on Friday, the Malaysian currency weakened to 4.3900 per dollar, its lowest since January 1998. The country pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 to the dollar from 1998 to 2005. The currency is the worst performing Asian currency this year. Traders says one factor hurting it has been allegations of graft and mismanagement linked to indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prime Minister Najib Razak, chairman of its advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing. South Korea's won lost 2.7 percent this week as offshore funds sold it. The rupiah has weakened 2.1 percent on month-end dollar demand for the week, hitting 14,700 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998. Indonesia's central bank will announce a new policy package next month to support the rupiah, a Bank Indonesia official said. That came as the authority was frequently spotted intervening to save the second-worst performing Asian currency this year, traders said. Thailand's baht has slid 1.8 percent on stock outflows so far this week. The Singapore dollar has lost 1.6 percent so far this week, while the Taiwan dollar has eased 1.0 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0712 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.46 120.11 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.4234 1.4214 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 33.007 33.260 +0.77 Korean won 1194.70 1192.50 -0.18 Baht 36.21 36.30 +0.25 *Peso 46.86 46.86 +0.00 Rupiah 14680.00 14645.00 -0.24 *Rupee 66.16 66.16 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3810 4.3465 -0.79 Yuan 6.3760 6.3828 +0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.46 119.66 -0.67 Sing dlr 1.4234 1.3260 -6.84 Taiwan dlr 33.007 31.718 -3.91 Korean won 1194.70 1099.30 -7.99 Baht 36.21 32.90 -9.14 Peso 46.86 44.72 -4.57 Rupiah 14680.00 12380.00 -15.67 Rupee 66.16 63.03 -4.72 Ringgit 4.3810 3.4965 -20.19 Yuan 6.3760 6.2040 -2.70 * Indian and Philippine financial markets are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)