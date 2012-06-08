* FX players downbeat across Asian currencies
* Short rupiah positions highest since Nov 2008
* Less bearish on rupee versus previous May 24 survey
By Anooja Debnath and Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, June 8 Short positions on the
Indonesian rupiah rose to their highest since the 2008 global
financial crisis and analysts remain pessimistic across Asian
currencies, a Reuters poll of 12 currency market analysts
showed.
Bearish bets on the rupiah were at their highest since the
November 2008 Reuters FX positioning survey. That followed a
near-4 percent fall in the currency last month, its worst
monthly performance in more than three years, according to
indicative prices on Thomson Reuters.
"In the past there were controls by Bank Indonesia to
prevent the rupiah from weakening but since those controls were
loosened, market players started to price in more rupiah
depreciation," said Chin Thio, senior foreign exchange and
interest rate strategist.
Though analysts say the underlying trend in Southeast Asia's
largest economy is still positive, confidence is waning with
worrisome economic data adding to concerns of investors who have
sold off rupiah assets this year despite Indonesia's upgrade to
an investment grade status.
"It (rupiah depreciation) may not be a one-off depending on
the situation in Europe. It is still early days to say the worst
is over," Thio added.
The rupiah was quoted at 9,430 per dollar on Friday.
Analysts were slightly less pessimistic on the Korean won
after taking their most negative position in three years of
Reuters surveys in the previous poll, as well as the battered
Indian rupee which tumbled more than 6 percent in May against
the dollar and has hit successive record lows in recent months.
"Given the extent of carnage in May it (the rupee) is well
positioned," said Tim Condon, chief economist for Asia at ING.
He said there would be solid support for dollar/rupee at
around 52 and the rupee could regain some of the losses it saw
in May. The rupee was trading at 55.24 p e r dollar on Friday.
But Condon added the rupee was still Asia's most vulnerable
currency and could sink further if domestic and global economic
conditions worsened and risk aversion spiked.
Short positions in the Chinese yuan reached its highest
reading since the April 2010 survey when Reuters started
covering the renminbi's positions. The yuan recorded its largest
one-month drop in history, losing nearly 1 percent against the
dollar last month.
After tumbling in May on deepening worries about the euro
zone's debt crisis, Asian currencies have somewhat recovered,
supported by hopes of a rescue plan for Spain's ailing banks.
But they slipped on Friday, hurt by concerns that China's
surprise rate cut the previous day may be a sign of weak
forthcoming data. Markets were also disappointed after the U.S.
central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus.
However, the safe-haven appeal of Asian markets will ensure
currencies in the region end 2012 stronger than they are now,
despite the risks posed by Europe, a separate Reuters poll
showed.
This Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54
24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66
10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22
0.07
26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
