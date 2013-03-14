* Bearish won bets largest since May 2012 * Sing dlr short positions highest since Nov 2011 * More long positions in baht, Philippine peso By Yati Himatsingka and Jongwoo Cheon BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, March 14 Bets against the won rose to their highest in almost a year on worries about the impact of a weaker yen on South Korea's economy, while short positions in the Singapore dollar swelled to a near one-and-a-half year high, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Bearish bets on the won hit their highest level since May 2012 as the South Korean currency touched a near five-month low to the dollar on selling from offshore funds, according to the survey of 14 currency analysts. The won has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, with a 3.5 percent fall against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The currency has been under pressure on concerns that radical policy easing by Japan will drive the yen even lower and hurt South Korea's export competitiveness. The Singapore dollar was shunned, too, with short positions increasing to their largest levels since November 2011, the latest poll showed. Offshore hedge funds sold the city-state's currency on signs of weak economic fundamentals, forcing it to weaken past major support lines earlier this month, such as a 200-day moving average and a 55-week moving average. However, the latest survey did show upbeat views on some currencies in the region. Long positions were increased in the Thai Baht, the Philippine peso and the Chinese yuan. The Thai baht has been the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, gaining 3.3 percent to the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The rise has stemmed from sustained capital inflows and foreign direct investment. It hit a 28-month high on Tuesday when the bond market saw a record single-day inflow of 28 billion baht ($945.47 million), according to the Thai Bond Market Association. A note from BNP Paribas said Thailand has received $7.3 billion in bond inflows this year, making it Asia's biggest recipient so far in 2013. Even the central bank governor has said it is not worried about the baht's strength. The Philippine peso hit a near two-month peak on Wednesday on demand from foreign banks. It has been supported by capital inflows on strong economic fundamentals and expectations of credit rating upgrades. While analysts were less pessimistic about the Taiwanese dollar, optimism over prospects for the Indian rupee faded a bit. The U.S. dollar got a boost recently as a string of economic data has shown the world's largest economy is well on the path to a recovery. The dollar index rose to 83.055, its highest since Aug. 3 on Wednesday. Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in more than seven months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. However, the improving economic picture is unlikely to compel the Federal Reserve to taper off its money printing any time soon. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CUNY KRW SGD IDR TWX INR MYR PHP THB 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73 14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67 31-Jan -0.60 0.10 0.29 0.84 0.41 -0.54 0.10 -0.91 -0.81 17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18 3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77 6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14 ($1 = 29.6150 Thai baht) (Editing by Kim Coghill)