* Bullish bets on baht matches level seen in March 2012 * Bearish bets on Taiwan dollar highest since Oct 2011 * Short positions on won maintained By Sumanta Dey BANGALORE, March 28 Bullish bets on the Thai baht rose to their highest in a year on the back of strong economic fundamentals, while investors stuck to their bearish bets against the South Korean won, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Bets for a further appreciation in the Thai baht, the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, climbed to levels matching those last seen in March 2012. The baht has risen about 4.4 percent against the dollar so far this year, buoyed by investor inflows into Thai equities and bonds. The country's planned infrastructure projects are also seen likely to help spur inflows from abroad. Bearish bets against the Taiwan dollar hit their highest level since October 2011, the poll showed. The Taiwan dollar has been hit in recent weeks by selling from foreign financial institutions and local interbank speculators, and investors have also been wary of potential intervention by the central bank. Investors were also seen as sticking to their bearish bets against the South Korean won. The currency hit a near six-month low last week on stock outflows and selling by offshore funds. Optimism about the Singapore dollar returned, according to the survey, with long positions rising to their highest since early January. The Singapore dollar has risen after faster-than-expected inflation data bolstered expectations that the central bank will keep its tightening bias despite weaker-than-expected exports. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWX INR MYR PHP THB 28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73 14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67 31-Jan -0.60 0.10 0.29 0.84 0.41 -0.54 0.10 -0.91 -0.81 17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18 3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)