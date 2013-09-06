(Refiles to fix word in headline)
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Sept 6 India's rupee has likely
bottomed out after a 20 percent plunge to record lows last week,
but it is not expected to regain much ground over the coming
year, a Reuters poll showed.
The poll also showed analysts expect the Chinese yuan will
continue to appreciate, albeit slowly, over the same time period
as the economy improves.
Despite the threat of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its
stimulus programme this month, the rupee is not seen weakening
any further over the next year.
Concerns over India's yawning current account deficit and
rising bond yields in the United States have prompted foreign
investors to dump emerging market assets since May, pummelling
the rupee, stocks and bonds.
Even Raghuram Rajan's appointment as the new head of the
Reserve Bank of India in early August failed to stem the rot.
The rupee has slid 7 percent since then and is the
worst performer among its emerging market peers.
The rapidly falling rupee has also caused inflation to tick
higher since rising crude oil and gold prices, two of India's
most imported items, have swollen the country's already bloated
import bill.
However, the rupee has shown some signs of stabilisation
since Wednesday, when Rajan, in his first day in office, stunned
markets by announcing a slew of measures to regain market
confidence and improve dollar inflows.
The steps ranged from better communication with financial
markets to improved trade financing and easier norms for Indians
abroad to remit dollars.
As a result, many large financial institutions raced to
revise their calls for the rupee.
Median expectations from 17 strategists in the poll
conducted this week were for the dollar to fetch 66 rupees at
the end of September, roughly around its rate on Friday.
It is then seen firming slightly to 65 rupees a dollar by
November and 64.5 rupees by August 2014.
Those expectations are markedly worse than what analysts
predicted in a similar poll last month and is likely a result of
the weak sentiment in the rupee after the slide in August.
Technical analysis may also suggest there may be a respite
for the currency.
Some analysts, however, say the worst is not yet over for
the rupee, especially if the Fed goes ahead with its plan of
reducing its $85 billion a month bond purchases when it meets
Sept. 17-18, and depending on how much it tapers.
"The reaction in currency markets will probably depend more
on how much the Fed decides to taper, and its forward guidance
in its statement," said Janu Chan, analyst at St. George Bank in
Sydney.
"Tapering of around $15 billion or more would likely see the
U.S. dollar rise, particularly if there are hints of further
tapering in its statement."
A few analysts said the rupee could hit 70 or 72 to the
dollar between this month and early next year.
India's meagre currency reserves, just enough to cover seven
months' imports, also means the RBI has limited options in
trying to stem the slide by intervening in currency markets and
selling dollars.
India's is not alone in fighting a free-falling currency.
From Turkey, to South Africa, to Brazil, to Indonesia, most
emerging nations are reeling under market pressure on their
respective currencies.
Falls range from 14 percent for the Brazilian real and 12
percent for the Indonesian rupiah and South African rand since
the beginning of May.
Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa announced on
Thursday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in St. Petersburg,
a plan to set up a currency reserve pool of $100 billion to
fight persistent depreciation in their respective currencies.
Analysts in the poll said the RBI could do more, from
financial reforms to introduction of dollar-denominated bonds to
even tightening monetary policy if the rupee falls further.
But with Indian economic growth sliding to 4.4 percent
between April to June, an increase in interest rates would
further sour business sentiment in the country.
YUAN TO SCALE NEW HIGHS
Meanwhile, the poll also showed the Chinese yuan will
strengthen a little from current levels to trade at 6.11 in 6
months and 6.09 in twelve months. Those predictions are roughly
unchanged from last month's survey.
Data due next week is expected to confirm that Beijing has
prevented a sharp slowdown in its economy after the government
announced reforms and policies to encourage investment.
"There are some emerging signs of modest economic recovery
which makes us believe that the Chinese authorities will
continue to move forward with reform of the dollar/yuan market,
said Derek Halpenny, analyst at BTMU in London.
"Our forecast profile assumes a band widening will be
announced by the Chinese authorities in September."
The People's Bank of China has recently set a series of
higher midpoints for the yuan, slowly allowing the currency to
appreciate to record highs last month.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)