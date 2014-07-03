* For poll data click on
* Asian currencies seen holding ground against dollar
* Chinese yuan, Indonesian rupiah expected to rally
* Indian rupee seen trading near current level
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, July 3 Asian currencies will probably
hold their ground until the end of the year and then weaken in
early 2015 when a long-awaited U.S. dollar rally is expected to
kick in, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists showed.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to end its stimulus
programme by October and expectations are rife that it will
start to raise interest rates from record lows next year,
probably in the second half, which should prop up the dollar.
The Reuters poll of around 60 foreign exchange analysts
taken this week predicts the Chinese yuan, the Indonesian
rupiah and the Taiwan dollar will appreciate
slightly until December.
The Indian rupee, the South Korean won and
Malaysian ringgit, on the other hand, will likely just
hover around current levels in the second half of the year.
Those findings are in line with a similar Reuters poll for
major currencies which showed the euro and sterling weakening
against the dollar in a year.
"There will be some generalised dollar strength late this
year and early next year due to increasing expectations of
interest rate hikes in the U.S.," said Vishnu Varathan, senior
economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
However, he added that moves in many Asian currencies will
be nuanced and dependant much more on domestic factors in each
country.
The yuan is predicted to trade at 6.10 a dollar by December
and 6.08 by this time next year amid expectations the People's
Bank of China will allow the currency to appreciate gradually
again, after guiding it sharply lower earlier this year to deter
speculators.
It was trading around 6.21 on Thursday and has gained 0.7
percent in June, the largest monthly gain in over a year.
The central bank is also expected to ease policy to boost
liquidity and encourage more lending in an economy that has lost
some momentum in recent years.
"In contrast to 2012, this time the appreciation will be a
lot more gradual and there may be some dips where the PBoC
allows the yuan to weaken to inject two-way volatility,"
Varathan said.
The Indian rupee is expected to trade at 59.94 a dollar in
three months, 60.00 by December and 60.24 in a year, not much
different from Wednesday's closing rate of 59.69.
It fell nearly 2 percent in June due to higher oil prices,
which are expected to stretch the country's import bill.
"The Iraq crisis (insurgents capturing key cities) has an
impact on India as oil from there accounts for 17 percent of the
country's total fuel imports," wrote Sook Mei Leong, currency
strategist at BTMU in Singapore.
Analysts, however, expect the new government led by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to usher in economic reforms to woo
investors as well as repair the country's finances in order to
boost growth.
Indeed, the most bearish forecast for the rupee is for it to
dip to 64.00 in a year, much stronger than the 68.80 level it
plunged to in August last year.
Indian stock markets have rallied on reform hopes, too,
scaling record highs, on foreign inflows of $20.9 billion so far
this year.
The poll also showed the Indonesian rupiah will strengthen
to 11,900 a dollar in a month, 11,748 in three months before
dipping to 11,917 in a year against Wednesday's 11,905.
It fell over 6 percent between April to June on concerns of
a widening current account deficit but analysts expect it to
rebound on hopes the presidential elections this month will
reduce political uncertainty in the country.
