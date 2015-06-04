BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low versus the dollar on Thursday as Asian currencies slipped broadly after a rise in U.S. bond yields and due to caution ahead of forthcoming U.S. jobs data.
The rupiah fell to as low as 13,265 versus the dollar as of 0636 GMT, its lowest level since August 1998.
Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia's central bank said that it stood ready to intervene in the foreign exchange and bond markets to ensure stability. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.