SINGAPORE, June 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low versus the dollar on Thursday as Asian currencies slipped broadly after a rise in U.S. bond yields and due to caution ahead of forthcoming U.S. jobs data.

The rupiah fell to as low as 13,265 versus the dollar as of 0636 GMT, its lowest level since August 1998.

Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia's central bank said that it stood ready to intervene in the foreign exchange and bond markets to ensure stability. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)