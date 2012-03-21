SINGAPORE, March 21 Asia's fuel oil spot premiums strengthened on Wednesday,
with supplies for April set to be lower as imports from the West decline.
Cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades both widened 45 cents to $3.00
and $1.30 a tonne above benchmark Singapore spot prices, according to Reuters data.
The front-month April/May timespread also rose 25 cents to close at $2.50 a tonne, with more
than 100,000 tonnes traded.
April-arrival Western arbitrage cargo volumes hovered under 2.5 million tonnes, the lowest
in more than three years, as tanker-fixing activity eased in the weak market.
Fuel oil exports from Saudi Arabia may ease slightly as well, as upcoming summer power
generation demand may help offset surpluses stemming from refinery maintenance.
Traders have no seen any recent offerings by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state oil firm,
with the oil giant last seen offering to sell 100,000 tonnes of April 1-2 lifting from Ras
Tanura two weeks back.
However, demand continued to be dampened by the high price environment, with India's Essar
Oil fetching a weaker price for its 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst cargo.
The April 3-5 lifting lot, from Vadinar, was sold to PetroChina at a discount steeper than
the previous discount of $15.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB),
basis, industry sources said.
In the Middle East, a World Bank loan of $1 billion to Pakistan to boost electricity supply
is likely to reduce the country's reliance on imported fuel oil.
The bank said $840 million of the loan will help boost capacity at the Tarbela hydro power
project, northwest of Islamabad, by 1,410 megawatts, and shift capacity away from expensive
imported fuel oil to low-cost hydropower.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER AWARDEE GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE
('000T)
India/Essar PetroChina 380cst 60 April 3-5 Unspecified
(Vadinar)
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 10-14 $751.00
180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 10-14 MOPS +$3.00
380cst Koch Brighto 25KT April 5-9 $737.50
l
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $750.85 -$1.77 -0.24 $752.63 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $3.00 $0.45 17.65 $2.55 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $737.90 -$1.10 -0.15 $739.00 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $1.30 $0.45 52.94 $0.85 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $741.00 $0.00 0.00 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.10 $1.10 55.00 $2.00
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $124.45 -$0.04 -0.03 $124.49 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $747.75 -$2.13 -0.28 $749.88 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $2.50 $0.25 11.11 $2.25 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $745.25 -$2.38 -0.32 $747.63 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $11.25 -$0.75 -6.25 $12.00 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $10.63 -$1.37 -11.42 $12.00 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $736.50 -$1.38 -0.19 $737.88 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $1.88 -$0.37 -16.44 $2.25 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $734.63 -$1.00 -0.14 $735.63 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.82 -$0.18 2.71 -$6.64 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.20 -$0.33 5.62 -$5.87 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $41.25 $1.25 3.13 $40.00 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $38.50 -$0.25 -0.65 $38.75 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $706.50 -$3.38 -0.48 $709.88 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$0.25 -$1.25 -125.00 $1.00 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $706.75 -$2.13 -0.30 $708.88 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.72 -$0.29 1.88 -$15.43 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.76 -$0.29 1.87 -$15.47 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range (Curr) Vols
('000T)
180cst April $747.00-$749.00 80
180cst April/May $2.10-$2.50 115
180cst May/June $3.50-$3.75 95
180cst June/July $3.70-$3.75 45
180cst Q2/Q3 $10.25-$11.00 150
180cst Q3/Q4 $11.25-$11.75 90
380cst April $735.75-$736.75 45
April viscosity $11.50 40
May viscosity $11.25 25
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)