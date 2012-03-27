SINGAPORE, March 27 Asia's fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, supported by
demand from Vietnam while supplies look set to tighten ahead.
A total of six deals were transacted during the physical trading window, pushing the cash
premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade to $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot prices while
premiums for 380-cst held at four-week high levels of over $3.00 a tonne.
Mercuria was seen purchasing three 20,000-tonne lots, all for April 22-26 loading, at a
premium of $3.50 a tonne.
Activity was also brisk in the swaps market, with over 100,000 tonnes each traded for the
prompt April/May and May/June timespreads.
The April/May spread gained 50 cents to close at $3.63 a tonne, while the May/June contract
edged up 25 cents to $3.88 a tonne.
Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking term volumes of 180,000 tonnes of fuel oil for April-June
delivery.
The company last sought term volumes in 2011 for the February-June period, opting to
purchase spot volumes instead since then, Reuters data showed.
Reflecting a firmer market, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of
pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of
$80.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The Taiwanese refiner's previous PFO parcel, for March loading, fetched a lower of premium
of $60.00-$70.00 a tonne.
Indian Oil Corp also sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 10-12 lifting from Haldia, to
ConocoPhillips at an undisclosed price, though industry sources estimate it to be steady to the
previous discount of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne for a late March lifting parcel.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also sold 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil
(VGO), for May 5-7 lifting from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui at an estimated premium
of $10.00-$14.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
('000T)
IOC Sell 180cst 15 April 10-12 ConocoPhillips unspecified
(Haldia)
Formosa Sell PFO 15 April 5-7 Gunvor +$80/+$85
(Mailiao)
MRPL Sell VGO 40 May 5-7 (New Mitsui +$10/+$14
Mangalore)
Petrolimex Buy 180 30 April 15-25 March 30
Spec C (April 6)
30 May 25-June 4
15 April 30-May 7
15 June 9-18
180 15 May 9-18
Spec A
15 June 18-28
180 15 May 9-18
Spec K
15 June 18-28
380 15 April 30-May 7
15 June 9-18
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
180cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT April 11-15 MOPS +$4.00
380cst Vitol Hin Leong 20KT April 21-25 Apr Avg +$2.50
380cst Unipec Shell 20KT April 11-15 MOPS +$2.50
380cst ConocoPhillips Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50
380cst PetroChina Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50
380cst ENOC Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $756.10 $6.20 0.83 $749.90 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $4.00 $0.60 17.65 $3.40 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $743.10 $5.30 0.72 $737.80 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $3.10 $0.10 3.33 $3.00 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $746.00 $4.00 0.54 $742.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) $2.90 -$1.30 -30.95 $4.20
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $125.64 $0.69 0.55 $124.95 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $752.50 $5.75 0.77 $746.75 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.50 15.97 $3.13 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $748.88 $5.25 0.71 $743.63 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $12.00 $0.25 2.13 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $12.00 $0.50 4.35 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $740.50 $5.50 0.75 $735.00 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.75 26.04 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $736.88 $4.75 0.65 $732.13 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.92 $0.18 -2.54 -$7.10 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.38 $0.03 -0.47 -$6.41 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $44.50 $1.50 3.49 $43.00 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $40.63 $1.63 4.18 $39.00 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $708.00 $4.25 0.60 $703.75 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$0.25 $0.63 -71.59 -$0.88 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $708.25 $3.62 0.51 $704.63 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.68 -$0.13 0.79 -$16.55 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.27 -$0.08 0.49 -$16.19 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols
('000T)
180cst April $752.00-$753.00 105
180cst April/May $3.25-$3.55 160
180cst May/June $3.95-$4.10 135
180cst June/July $4.00 40
180cst July/August $4.00 15
180cst September/October $4.00 10
180cst Q2/Q3 $10.75-$11.50 120
180cst Q3/Q4 $12.50-$12.75 120
380cst April $740.00-$740.50 125
April viscosity $12.00-$12.25 20
May viscosity $12.00 15
Q3 viscosity $11.50 15
April/May viscosity $0.00 10
April E-W $45.00 5
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)