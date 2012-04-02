April 2 Asia's fuel oil prices strengthened on Monday, despite slightly lower crude prices from the previous session, as players made a push on the 380-centistoke (cst) grade on the first day of the April pricing month on expectations of tighter supplies. The April 180-centistoke (cst) contract climbed $1.75 to close at $740.38 a tonne, while the 380-cst front-month contract gained $3.38 to close at $730.00 a tonne. The 380-cst April/May timepsread also pushed up by 88 cents to close at $4.25 a tonne in thin liquidity of 20,000 tonnes. Cash differential, the premium paid above swaps' prices for physical cargoes, for the 380-cst grade also inched up, with three spot deals done during the physical trading window. The cargoes were traded between a premium of $2.50-$2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, with Chinese trader Brightoil picking up two out of the three lots done. Brightoil has so far picked up 225,000 tonnes of 380-cst, out of the 370,000 tonnes sold for April loading during the trading window. The bunker market is also expected to get a boost from the lower supplies coming from the West in April, though term premium levels for the second quarter are still low at around $4.00 a tonne and spot premiums even lower at around $3.00 a tonne. "With premiums so low, there's bound to be some opportunistic buyers out there that will help push the market up again as well," a trader said. Supplies from the Middle East may provide some additional volumes to the East Asia market, with ExxonMobil seen offering its second April lifting cargo, a 90,000-tonne lot of 700-cst for April 28-30 loading from Yanbu. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) ('000T) Saudi/ExxonMobil Sell 700cst 90 April 28-30 unspecified (Yanbu) Indian Oil Corp Sell 380cst 30 April 29-May 1 April 11 (April 12) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 18-22 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Unipec Brightoil 20KT April 18-22 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Chevron Hin Leong 20KT April 17-21 Bal April +$2.25 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $742.55 $0.70 0.09 $741.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $3.25 -$0.75 -18.75 $4.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $731.85 $3.20 0.44 $728.65 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $3.10 $0.35 12.73 $2.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $735.00 $2.00 0.27 $733.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.15 -$1.20 -27.59 $4.35 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $122.80 -$0.10 -0.08 $122.90 180cst M1 $740.38 $1.75 0.24 $738.63 180cst M1/M2 $3.75 $0.12 3.31 $3.63 180cst M2 $736.63 $1.63 0.22 $735.00 Visco M1 $10.38 -$1.62 -13.50 $12.00 Visco M2 $10.88 -$0.87 -7.40 $11.75 380cst M1 $730.00 $3.37 0.46 $726.63 380cst M1/M2 $4.25 $0.87 25.74 $3.38 380cst M2 $725.75 $2.50 0.35 $723.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$5.42 $0.21 -3.73 -$5.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.33 $0.23 -4.14 -$5.56 East-West M1 $42.50 $0.75 1.80 $41.75 East-West M2 $39.50 $0.50 1.28 $39.00 Barges M1 $697.88 $1.00 0.14 $696.88 Barges M1/M2 $0.75 -$0.13 -14.77 $0.88 Barges M2 $697.13 $1.13 0.16 $696.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.55 $0.27 -1.71 -$15.82 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.24 $0.35 -2.25 -$15.59 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst April $740.25-$740.50 10 180cst May $736.50-$736.75 45 180cst April/May $3.75-$3.85 125 180cst May/June $4.25 70 180cst June/July $4.50 40 180cst September/October $4.25 15 180cst Q2/Q3 $13.25 165 380cst April/May $4.00 20 April viscosity $10.00-$10.25 10 May viscosity $10.75 5 April E-W $42.75 5 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)