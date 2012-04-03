April 3 Asia's fuel oil prices firmed further on Tuesday, partly due to strengthening underlying crude prices but mostly boosted by Brightoil's buying. The Chinese trader was a major buyer of the 380-centistoke (cst) swaps contracts during the trading window, picking up 30,000 tonnes of balance month April and 175,000 tonnes out of the 180,000 tonnes traded for the May contract. This comes on top of the 200,000 tonnes of the April 380-cst contract purchased last week. The push on the 380-cst grade also lifted the bunker market, with ex-wharf prices climbing by $10.00 a tonne to around $745.00 a tonne and spot premiums improving by more than $3.00 to over $6.00 a tonne for the first time in a month. "The bunker market has been pretty quiet though, with price levels being so high," a bunker source said. Despite Western arbitrage volumes tightening for April, May inflows have been on the rise, with more than 3 million tonnes booked so far. The Atlantas has been provisionally chartered by ST Shipping to replace Nova TBN in shipping 280,000 tonnes from the U.S. Gulf Coast on April 25. Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has also offered its third vacuum gasoil (VGO) parcel in a month, as its hydrocracker gets taken offline for maintenance. Up to 40,000 tonnes of VGO, for May 19-21 lifting from New Mangalore, has been offered via tender which closes on April 10, and will remain valid up till the next day. Shipments to Japan may also face disruptions, as heavy winds halted berthing operations at refineries. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) ('000T) India/MRPL Sell VGO 40 May 19-21 (New April 10(April 11) Mangalore) CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $748.85 $6.30 0.85 $742.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.25 -$1.00 -30.77 $3.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $738.75 $6.90 0.94 $731.85 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.00 -$1.10 -35.48 $3.10 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $745.00 $10.00 1.36 $735.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $6.25 $3.10 98.41 $3.15 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $124.70 $1.90 1.55 $122.80 180cst M1 $747.13 $6.75 0.91 $740.38 180cst M1/M2 $1.75 -$2.00 -53.33 $3.75 180cst M2 $745.38 $8.75 1.19 $736.63 Visco M1 $9.50 -$0.88 -8.48 $10.38 Visco M2 $10.50 -$0.38 -3.49 $10.88 380cst M1 $737.63 $7.63 1.05 $730.00 380cst M1/M2 $2.75 -$1.50 -35.29 $4.25 380cst M2 $734.88 $9.13 1.26 $725.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.23 -$0.81 14.94 -$5.42 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.99 -$0.66 12.38 -$5.33 East-West M1 $44.25 $1.75 4.12 $42.50 East-West M2 $39.25 -$0.25 -0.63 $39.50 Barges M1 $702.88 $5.00 0.72 $697.88 Barges M1/M2 -$3.25 -$4.00 -533.33 $0.75 Barges M2 $706.13 $9.00 1.29 $697.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.07 -$0.52 3.34 -$15.55 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.87 -$0.63 4.13 -$15.24 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst April $747.00-$747.50 20 180cst May $745.00-$746.00 55 180cst April/May $2.75-$3.25 20 180cst May/June $3.25-$3.75 50 180cst June/July $3.75 10 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 15 380cst April $737.50-$739.00 40 380cst May $734.75-$735.75 180 380cst May/Jun $3.25 35 April viscosity $10.25 5 June viscosity $11.00 15 May/June viscosity $0.00 5 May/June barges $2.50 15 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)