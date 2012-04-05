April 5 Asia's fuel oil market edged up slightly on Thursday, amid thin liquidity just before the long Easter weekend holiday. Swaps volumes were moderate, with less than 50,000 tonnes traded for any individual contract. However, Brightoil was seen continuing its bullish play in the market, placing firm bids for the fixed-price swaps contracts during the trading window that offered some buffering for the fall in prices due to lower underlying benchmark crude. The Chinese trader also purchased one 380-centistoke (cst) spot cargo at a premium equivalent to $2.38 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, bidding at that level after the trade. No new tanker-fixing activity has been seen, with May bookings hovering around 3.2-3.3 million tonnes so far. Regional demand has provided some support to the market, with Vietnam's Petrolimex expected to award its second quarter buy term tender by the end of the week, seeking up to 180,000 tonnes of fuel oil. Japan's weekly import for low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) also edged up to 179,263 kilolitres, from the previous week's 90,108 kilolitres, data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. In the Middle East, Pakistan March fuel oil imports was 18 percent higher at 460,688 tonnes, up 70,328 tonnes from the previous month. The rise was led by higher high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) volumes at 392,499 tonnes, up 132,492 tonnes, while low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) fell 62,164 tonnes to 68,189 tonnes. The country is not expected to import any LSFO volumes for the second quarter, as state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had refrained from purchasing the expensive grade. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT No tenders CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Shell 40KT April 26-30 MOPS +$2.00 380cst PetroChina Brighto 20KT April 26-30 Bal April MOPS l +$1.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $742.15 -$2.40 -0.32 $744.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.00 -$0.25 -11.11 $2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $731.90 -$2.70 -0.37 $734.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.50 $0.40 19.05 $2.10 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $736.50 -$4.50 -0.61 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.60 -$1.80 -28.12 $6.40 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $123.39 -$1.20 -0.96 $124.59 180cst M1 $741.13 -$1.62 -0.22 $742.75 180cst M1/M2 $2.75 $1.37 99.28 $1.38 180cst M2 $738.38 -$3.00 -0.40 $741.38 Visco M1 $10.50 $1.12 11.94 $9.38 Visco M2 $11.25 $0.62 5.83 $10.63 380cst M1 $730.63 -$2.75 -0.37 $733.38 380cst M1/M2 $3.50 $0.87 33.08 $2.63 380cst M2 $727.13 -$3.62 -0.50 $730.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.29 $0.59 -8.58 -$6.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.05 $0.53 -8.05 -$6.58 East-West M1 $42.50 -$0.50 -1.16 $43.00 East-West M2 $38.38 -$0.37 -0.95 $38.75 Barges M1 $698.63 -$1.12 -0.16 $699.75 Barges M1/M2 -$1.38 $1.50 -52.08 -$2.88 Barges M2 $700.00 -$2.63 -0.37 $702.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.70 $0.79 -4.79 -$16.49 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.70 $0.54 -3.33 -$16.24 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst May $737.75-$738.50 20 180cst April/May $2.50 10 180cst May/June $2.75-$3.05 30 180cst June/July $3.25 15 180cst July/August $3.50-$3.75 30 180cst August/September $3.70-$3.75 25 180cst September/October $3.75-$3.75 15 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.60 60 380cst May $726.75-$727.00 40 380cst April/May $3.00 15 380cst May/Jun $3.25 5 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)