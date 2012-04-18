SINGAPORE, April 18 Asia's fuel oil market rose
slightly on Wednesday, with buying momentum propping the market
back up, after two sessions' of losses.
The front-month May swaps contract gained $1.25 to close at
$720.00 a tonne. June swaps climbed 88 cents to close at $716.88
a tonne despite lower underlying crude benchmark prices.
About 50,000 tonnes of the second-month June contract was
traded between $716.75-$717.00 a tonne on the anonymous
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) platform. It is not common for
fixed-priced contracts' transactions to be done on the ICE
platform, where intermonth spreads are much more actively traded
instead.
The front-month May/June spread, the premium between the May
and June fixed-price contracts, also recovered 38 cents to close
at $3.13 a tonne, while June/July gained 50 cents to a
backwardation of $3.38.
Four spot deals were also done during the physical trading
window, at higher premium levels. All deals were of the
380-centistoke grade and were transacted between a premium of
$2.00 to an equivalent of roughly $3.17 a tonne above Singapore
spot quotes.
Russia's Rosneft also sold its May-October lifting term
straight-run cargoes at a higher premium.
About two million tonnes of the M100 grade were sold to
Japan's Toyota Tsusho Petroleum at a premium of $60.00-$62.00 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis,
which was higher than the previous estimated term premium of
around $52.00.
"It's a pretty aggressive price. But I guess demand from the
teapot refiners must be there since Toyota supplies into China,"
a source said.
Another source added that it is not likely that volumes will
enter the Japanese utility market due to their higher sulphur
content.
Japan's weekly import of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) also
more than tripled from the previous week to 373,102 kilolitres
for the week ended April 14, data from Petroleum Association of
Japan (PAJ) showed.
Domestic LSFO sales in Japan were also calculated to have
more than doubled to 540,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), as demand is
expected to pick up to meet summer power generation needs.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
Russia/Rosneft Sell M100 SR 2 mln May-Oct Toyota +$60/+$62
tonnes (Nakhodka) Tsusho
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
380cst PetroChina Unipec 20KT May 8-12 MOPS +$2.25
380cst PetroChina Hin Leong 20KT May 3-7 MOPS +$2.00
380cst PetroChina PowerSeraya 20KT May 3-7 MOPS +$2.00
380cst Lukoil Hin Leong 20KT May 3-7 Bal April +$1.75
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $721.00 $1.20 0.17 $719.80 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $0.50 $0.00 0.00 $0.50 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $712.55 $1.30 0.18 $711.25 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $2.38 $0.83 53.55 $1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $717.00 $0.00 0.00 $717.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.45 -$1.30 -22.61 $5.75
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $118.46 -$0.19 -0.16 $118.65
180cst M1 $720.00 $1.25 0.17 $718.75
180cst M1/M2 $3.13 $0.38 13.82 $2.75
180cst M2 $716.88 $0.88 0.12 $716.00
Visco M1 $10.38 $0.75 7.79 $9.63
Visco M2 $10.75 $0.75 7.50 $10.00
380cst M1 $709.63 $0.50 0.07 $709.13
380cst M1/M2 $3.50 $0.37 11.82 $3.13
380cst M2 $706.13 $0.13 0.02 $706.00
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.51 $0.01 -0.22 -$4.52
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.57 $0.03 -0.65 -$4.60
East-West M1 $40.25 -$0.75 -1.83 $41.00
East-West M2 $40.00 -$0.50 -1.23 $40.50
Barges M1 $679.75 $2.00 0.30 $677.75
Barges M1/M2 $2.88 $0.63 28.00 $2.25
Barges M2 $676.88 $1.38 0.20 $675.50
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.32 $0.41 -2.78 -$14.73
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.67 $0.24 -1.61 -$14.91
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)