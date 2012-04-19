SINGAPORE, April 19 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Thursday, as buying momentum built up further with over a million tonnes traded for the first two intermonth contracts combined. Chinese trader Brightoil was also seen bidding up the spreads during the Asian trading window. The May/June timespread, which is the premium between the May and June swaps contract, gained 50 cents to close at $3.63 a tonne and traded higher at $3.80 after, more than 480,000 tonnes transacted. The June/July timespread saw heavier volumes of over 600,000 tonnes traded, which pushed the spread up 38 cents to close at $3.75 a tonne, hitting a high of $3.85 after. Cash premiums for spot cargoes also improved, with a deal done for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade during the trading window at a premium of $1.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, with bids seen at the same level as well, after a week of largely lacklustre activity. Another deal, for the 380-cst grade, was also done at a premium of $2.50 a tonne. Regional demand has been firm, with South Korea's Western Power and East-West Power both seeking a combined 110,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery in May and June. Western Power's demand for 60,000 tonnes of HSFO comes on top of the 60,000 tonnes it had already purchased earlier at $755.00 a tonne on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the same May-June period. Those volumes will be provided by Samsung C&T Corp. Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories sank 4.284 million barrels to a 13-week low of 16.394 million barrels as arrivals from the West remained thin. However, more supplies can be expected ahead as refiners from India and the Middle East were seen offering volumes for May lifting. Oil giant Saudi Aramco is offering two 90,000-tonne cargoes, one for May 1-5 lifting from Ras Tanura and one for May 22-24 lifting from Jubail. The cargo loading from Ras Tanura is the A990 straight-run grade, while the Jubail's lot is 380-cst. ExxonMobil has also offered 90,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for May 12-14 lifting from Yanbu, with a deal expected to be concluded on April 19. India's Essar Oil offered 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for May 4-6 loading from Vadinar, with the tender closing on April 20. The volume size of the cargo is smaller than its usual 60,000-80,000 tonnes offering. The refiner was expected to stop offering cargoes as early as May, after starting a new delayed coker unit (DCU) at its 375,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery at the start of the month. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT May 14-18 (Pyong Taek) Samsung $755 Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT May 30-June 3 (Pyong Samsung $755 Taek) India/IOC Sell 180cst 15KT May 2-4 (Haldia) BP unspecified Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT May 26-30 (Pyong Taek) April 26 Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT June 6-10 (Pyong Taek) April 26 Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50KT May 8-12 (Ulsan) April 24 India/Essar Sell 380cst 45KT May 4-6 (Vadinar) April 20 Saudi/Aramco Sell A990 SR 90KT May 1-5 (Ras Tanura) unspecified Saudi/Aramco Sell 380cst 90KT May 22-24 (Jubail) unspecified Saudi/ExxonMo Sell 700cst 90KT May 12-14 (Yanbu) April 19 il CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Gunvor 20KT May 9-13 MOPS +$1.00 380cst PetroChina Unipec 20KT May 4-8 MOPS +$2.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $723.45 $2.45 0.34 $721.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.10 $0.60 120.00 $0.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $715.55 $3.00 0.42 $712.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.25 -$0.13 -5.46 $2.38 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $721.00 $4.00 0.56 $717.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $5.45 $1.00 22.47 $4.45 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.69 $0.23 0.19 $118.46 180cst M1 $721.88 $1.88 0.26 $720.00 180cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.50 15.97 $3.13 180cst M2 $718.25 $1.37 0.19 $716.88 Visco M1 $9.13 -$1.25 -12.04 $10.38 Visco M2 $9.88 -$0.87 -8.09 $10.75 380cst M1 $712.75 $3.12 0.44 $709.63 380cst M1/M2 $4.38 $0.88 25.14 $3.50 380cst M2 $708.38 $2.25 0.32 $706.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.09 $0.42 -9.31 -$4.51 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.26 $0.31 -6.78 -$4.57 East-West M1 $40.25 $0.00 0.00 $40.25 East-West M2 $39.75 -$0.25 -0.63 $40.00 Barges M1 $681.63 $1.88 0.28 $679.75 Barges M1/M2 $3.13 $0.25 8.68 $2.88 Barges M2 $678.50 $1.62 0.24 $676.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.31 $0.02 -0.14 -$14.33 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.64 $0.03 -0.20 -$14.67 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)