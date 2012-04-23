SINGAPORE, April 23 Asia's fuel oil market
inched up on Monday, with the prompt intermonth spreads holding
firmly above $4.00 a tonne on a firm demand outlook.
The May/June and June/July spreads, which is the premium
between fixed-price swaps contracts involved, closed at $4.00
and $4.13 a tonne, but traded higher at $4.15 and $4.10
respectively by 1030 GMT.
More than 300,000 tonnes were traded for the May/June
contract, while volumes for the June/July spread were at 150,000
tonnes.
Demand from China and Japan are expected to provide support,
with China's implied fuel oil demand for March rising 6.5
percent to 721,586 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month
and net import edging up 2 percent to 384,106 bpd.
Japan's demand for power generation fuels is also likely to
rise, as the country braces itself for summer power shortage
amid difficulty in restarting its nuclear
reactors.
This has led to East Asia players drawing on Middle East
supplies, with Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil each selling 90,000
tonnes of fuel oil, for May lifting from Yanbu, that are likely
to head towards this region, traders said.
Saudi Aramco sold a 700-cst lot, for May 5-7 loading, to
Cargill at an estimated discount of $27.00-$28.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis, while the
buyer for ExxonMobil's May 12-14 lifting cargo is still unknown.
A steady stream of supplies are also being offered by
regional refiners, with Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum offering
its second May loading cargo, to be lifted from Sri Racha
between May 20-22. The tender closes on April 24, with a one-day
validity.
Indian Oil Corp also offered 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for
May 21-23 lifting from Chennai, with the tender closing May 2
and staying valid till the next day.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWARDE Valid/PRICE
Thailand/Bangchak Sell LSWR 15KT May 20-22 (Sriracha) April 24 April 25
India/IOC Sell 380cst 30KT May 21-23 (Chennai) May 2 May 3
Saudi/Aramco Sell 700cst 90KT May 5-7 (Yanbu) Cargill -$27/-$28
Saudi/ExxonMobil Sell 700cst 90KT May 12-14 (Yanbu) unspecific unspecific
CASH TRADES
No trades
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $718.85 -$3.00 -0.42 $721.85 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $1.10 $0.00 0.00 $1.10 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $710.80 -$4.95 -0.69 $715.75 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $2.55 $0.00 0.00 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $717.00 -$3.00 -0.42 $720.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $6.20 $1.95 45.88 $4.25
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $118.15 -$0.48 -0.40 $118.63
180cst M1 $717.75 -$2.63 -0.37 $720.38
180cst M1/M2 $4.00 $0.25 6.67 $3.75
180cst M2 $713.75 -$2.88 -0.40 $716.63
Visco M1 $9.50 $0.00 0.00 $9.50
Visco M2 $10.38 $0.00 0.00 $10.38
380cst M1 $708.25 -$2.63 -0.37 $710.88
380cst M1/M2 $4.88 $0.25 5.40 $4.63
380cst M2 $703.38 -$2.87 -0.41 $706.25
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.25 $0.03 -0.70 -$4.28
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.46 $0.02 -0.45 -$4.48
East-West M1 $41.25 -$0.25 -0.60 $41.50
East-West M2 $40.00 $0.00 0.00 $40.00
Barges M1 $676.50 -$2.38 -0.35 $678.88
Barges M1/M2 $2.75 $0.50 22.22 $2.25
Barges M2 $673.75 -$2.88 -0.43 $676.63
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.50 $0.03 -0.21 -$14.53
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.76 $0.05 -0.34 -$14.81
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James
Jukwey)