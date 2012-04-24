SINGAPORE, April 24 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Tuesday, as supplies are expected to tighten in the face of firming demand, with East Asia and Middle East players competing for cargoes. Cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades edged up to about $1.55 and $2.65 a tonne. Two deals were transacted during the Asian trading window, both 380-cst parcels for prompt May loading and at a premium of $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. India's Essar Oil also sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst bunker grade fuel at a higher premium. The cargo, for May 4-6 lifting from Vadinar, was sold to Vitol at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 a tonne above Middle East spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than the previous late April lifting lot done at a premium of $3.00-$5.00. The fuel oil market is expected to receive firm support ahead as supplies would not only have to meet the bunker market needs but also power generation demand for summer. Saudi Arabia may turn fuel oil importer, instead of exporting an average volume of 775,000 tonnes a month, if summer temperatures are enough, Barclays said in a note on Tuesday. The country is aiming to rely as little as possible on direct crude burn faced with thin global spare capacity and the call on its crude exports remaining high, with Saudi Electricity (SEC) announcing it is looking to build and operate a 1.7 GW independent power plant running on fuel oil, the note added. Lower fixed-price levels have also helped spur an improvement in the bunker markets, with Singapore ex-wharf premiums hovering around $6.00 a tonne after premiums fell to lows of $1.00-$4.00 a tonne in March. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE India/Essar Sell 380cst 45KT May 4-6 (Vadinar) Vitol +$5.00/+$6.00 CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Gunvor Hin Leong 20KT May 9-13 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Gunvor Hin Leong 20KT May 9-13 MOPS +$2.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $723.40 $4.55 0.63 $718.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.55 $0.45 40.91 $1.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $715.25 $4.45 0.63 $710.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.65 $0.10 3.92 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $721.00 $4.00 0.56 $717.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $5.75 -$0.45 -7.26 $6.20 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.61 $0.46 0.39 $118.15 180cst M1 $722.00 $4.25 0.59 $717.75 180cst M1/M2 $4.25 $0.25 6.25 $4.00 180cst M2 $717.75 $4.00 0.56 $713.75 Visco M1 $9.25 -$0.25 -2.63 $9.50 Visco M2 $10.00 -$0.38 -3.66 $10.38 380cst M1 $712.75 $4.50 0.64 $708.25 380cst M1/M2 $5.00 $0.12 2.46 $4.88 380cst M2 $707.75 $4.37 0.62 $703.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.98 $0.27 -6.35 -$4.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.32 $0.14 -3.14 -$4.46 East-West M1 $42.50 $1.25 3.03 $41.25 East-West M2 $40.75 $0.75 1.88 $40.00 Barges M1 $679.50 $3.00 0.44 $676.50 Barges M1/M2 $2.50 -$0.25 -9.09 $2.75 Barges M2 $677.00 $3.25 0.48 $673.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.46 $0.04 -0.28 -$14.50 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.76 $0.00 0.00 -$14.76 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)