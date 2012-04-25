SINGAPORE, April 25 Asia's fuel oil market edged up further on Wednesday, with the prompt intermonth spreads hitting a seven-week high on a firm demand outlook, though buying momentum eased slightly. The May/June and June/July backwardation, which the premium between the fixed-price contacts involved, both gained 25 cents to close at $4.50 and $4.38 a tonne respectively. Roughly just 130,000 tonnes of the May/June spread was traded, compared to the previous two sessions' average of over 300,000 tonnes. Volumes for the second-month June/July was also lower at about 40,000 tonnes, slipping under the 100,000-tonne mark for the first time in the week. Only spot deal was transacted during the Asian trading window as well, a 180-centistoke (cst) parcel done at a premium of $2.00 above Singapore spot quotes. India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) also re-issued a tender offering up to 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), extending its laycan period to May 8-12 lifting from Vizag, on poor bids, industry sources said. The new tender will close on April 26 and is expected to be awarded on the same day. South Korea, on the other hand, provide some support to the market, with East-West Power (EWP) picking up 50,000 tonnes of May delivery fuel oil. Another South Korean utility Western Power (WP) is also expected to buy 60,000 tonnes for May-June delivery, with their tender to be awarded by April 26. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE/VALID India/HPCL Sell HSFO 25-30KT May 8-12 (Vizag) April 26 April 26 Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50KT May 8-12 (Ulsan) Mercuria +$5.00/T CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Glencore 20KT May 10-14 MOPS +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $725.25 $1.85 0.26 $723.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.65 $0.10 6.45 $1.55 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $716.30 $1.05 0.15 $715.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.80 $0.15 5.66 $2.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $720.00 -$1.00 -0.14 $721.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.70 -$2.05 -35.65 $5.75 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.57 -$0.04 -0.03 $118.61 180cst M1 $723.88 $1.88 0.26 $722.00 180cst M1/M2 $4.50 $0.25 5.88 $4.25 180cst M2 $719.38 $1.63 0.23 $717.75 Visco M1 $10.00 $0.75 8.11 $9.25 Visco M2 $10.88 $0.88 8.80 $10.00 380cst M1 $713.88 $1.13 0.16 $712.75 380cst M1/M2 $5.38 $0.38 7.60 $5.00 380cst M2 $708.50 $0.75 0.11 $707.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.87 $0.11 -2.76 -$3.98 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.18 $0.14 -3.24 -$4.32 East-West M1 $40.88 -$1.62 -3.81 $42.50 East-West M2 $40.00 -$0.75 -1.84 $40.75 Barges M1 $683.00 $3.50 0.52 $679.50 Barges M1/M2 $3.63 $1.13 45.20 $2.50 Barges M2 $679.38 $2.38 0.35 $677.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.05 $0.41 -2.84 -$14.46 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.32 $0.44 -2.98 -$14.76 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)