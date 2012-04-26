SINGAPORE, April 26 Asia's fuel oil market eased slightly on Thursday, amid rising stockpile levels and expectations of heavier imports for the coming month, traders said. Selling pressure on the fixed-price contracts also kept price levels in check, despite higher underlying crude benchmark prices, with close to 200,000 tonnes of the front-month May 380-centistoke (cst) contract traded and more than 100,000 tonnes of the May 180-cst swaps transacted as well. The fuel oil crack discount for May widened 44 cents to $4.30 a barrel to Dubai crude, implying less profitability in refining crude into the residuel product. Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories climbed 2.837 million barrels to a two-week high of 19.231 million barrels, due to heavier import arrivals from the west for the week. Imports originating from the west were close to half a million tonnes, almost equivalent to the total volume for the past two weeks, IE data showed. Inventory levels are likely to hold or even climb as western inflows for the coming month are expected to rise to just under 3.5 million tonnes versus April's low of under 3 million tonnes. June arrival arbitrage volumes are also expected to be above the 3-million-tonne-mark, with notional volume currently at 3.1-3.2 million tonnes so far. Further disruptions to India's Mangalore and Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) supplies are unlikely as well, as the refiner restarts one of its three crude units at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) southern India refinery on Thursday. The refiner has delayed a 380-cst fuel oil shipment to the fourth week of May, instead of May 7-9. The cargo had been purchased by BP. The bunker market, on the other hand, has been benefiting from the lower fixed-price levels, with activity picking up after a quiet month, a market source said. The spot ex-wharf premium, the price difference between fuel oil cargoes and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, has improved to around $6.00 a tonne. The low-sulphur market also remains supported by Japanese buyers, with Thailand's Bangchak selling its second May lifting cargo to Mitsui at a premium of around $120.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/ PRICE/VALID LOSE Thailand/Bangchak Sell LSWR 15KT May 20-22 (Sriracha) Mitsui +$120.00/T Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 20KT May 3-5 (Ulsan) April 30 CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $726.75 $1.50 0.21 $725.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.65 $0.00 0.00 $1.65 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $718.00 $1.70 0.24 $716.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.75 -$0.05 -1.79 $2.80 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $724.00 $4.00 0.56 $720.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $6.00 $2.30 62.16 $3.70 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $119.28 $0.71 0.60 $118.57 180cst M1 $725.50 $1.62 0.22 $723.88 180cst M1/M2 $4.00 -$0.50 -11.11 $4.50 180cst M2 $721.50 $2.12 0.29 $719.38 Visco M1 $9.75 -$0.25 -2.50 $10.00 Visco M2 $10.63 -$0.25 -2.30 $10.88 380cst M1 $715.75 $1.87 0.26 $713.88 380cst M1/M2 $4.88 -$0.50 -9.29 $5.38 380cst M2 $710.88 $2.38 0.34 $708.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.30 -$0.44 11.40 -$3.86 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.44 -$0.26 6.22 -$4.18 East-West M1 $40.50 -$0.38 -0.93 $40.88 East-West M2 $40.25 $0.25 0.63 $40.00 Barges M1 $685.00 $2.00 0.29 $683.00 Barges M1/M2 $3.75 $0.12 3.31 $3.63 Barges M2 $681.25 $1.87 0.28 $679.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.47 -$0.42 2.99 -$14.05 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.63 -$0.30 2.09 -$14.33 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Baird)