SINGAPORE, June 4 Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Monday, with the prompt physical market weakening for a fourth-straight session, amid plunging underlying Brent crude prices. Cash premium for 180-censtistoke (cst) fell $1.15 to $4.70 a tonne, the lowest in two weeks, while the 380-cst premium lost 50 cents to a one-week low of $1.75 a tonne. The weaker crude prices have kept the physical market relatively active, with two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals done. Last month's bull player, oil major BP, has turned to the sell side, offloading two 180-cst cargoes to Shell and Vitol at $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Vitol also picked up the 380-cst parcel from PetroChina at $1.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. Traders said that current market strength, propped up mainly by BP and Brightoil's month-long bull play, has started to come off. Reflecting the weakness, the front-month June/July inter-month spread lost almost $2.00 to close at $3.25 a tonne, the lowest in two weeks. Activity in the swaps market was relatively quiet, with only 50,000 tonnes of the June/July contract traded. More interests were seen for the July/August spread, with at least 140,000 tonnes traded at $2.00-$2.75 a tonne. Despite the plunge in prices on Monday, the downside is limited as slightly lower volumes of Western imports are expected for June. Demand for fuel oil is also expected to climb in the peak summer season as power-generation needs rise. Japan's fuel oil domestic sales jumped 78.5 percent to 2.27 million kilolitres in April from March. Fuel oil demand in Japan is likely to increase further as the country copes with hotter weather this summer while its nuclear power plants remain idle. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) India/IOC Sell 380cst 30 July 3-5 (Chennai) June 7 (June 8) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Vitol 20KT June 21-25 MOPS +$4.00 180cst BP Shell 40KT June 19-23 MOPS +$4.00 380cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT June 20-24 MOPS +$1.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 593.60 -29.15 -4.68 622.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.70 -1.15 -19.66 5.85 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 577.50 -28.50 -4.70 606.00 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.75 -0.50 -22.22 2.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 585.00 -28.00 -4.57 613.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.50 0.50 7.14 7.00 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 96.77 -3.59 -3.58 100.36 180cst M1 590.00 -28.25 -4.57 618.25 180cst M1/M2 3.25 -1.88 -36.65 5.13 180cst M2 586.75 -26.38 -4.30 613.13 Visco M1 13.88 0.25 1.83 13.63 Visco M2 11.63 0.00 0.00 11.63 380cst M1 576.13 -28.50 -4.71 604.63 380cst M1/M2 1.00 -2.13 -68.05 3.13 380cst M2 575.13 -26.37 -4.38 601.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.62 -0.59 19.47 -3.03 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.54 -0.40 12.74 -3.14 East-West M1 40.00 -1.50 -3.61 41.50 East-West M2 39.00 -0.75 -1.89 39.75 Barges M1 550.00 -26.75 -4.64 576.75 Barges M1/M2 2.25 -1.13 -33.43 3.38 Barges M2 547.75 -25.63 -4.47 573.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.50 -0.35 2.88 -12.15 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.34 -0.10 0.82 -12.24 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)