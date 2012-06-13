SINGAPORE, June 13 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened further on Wednesday, as Brightoil's buying in the swaps market pushed up the soon-to-be-prompt July/August spread to its highest in four months. The July/August intermonth spread, the premium of the July fixed-price swaps contract over the August contract, gained $1.38 to close at $5.88 a tonne, highest since mid-February, according to Reuters data. Brightoil was seen picking up 160,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke (cst) July fixed-price swaps contract during the trading window. The Chinese trader also bought 30,000 tonnes of the 380-cst July contract. The physical market was also propped up, with cash premiums for both 180-cst and 380-cst climbing further. The 180-cst premium inched up 5 cents to a seven-session high of $3.95 a tonne, while the premium for 380-cst was 95 cents higher at $3.15 a tonne, the highest in two weeks. Only one deal was done during the physical trading window, with a 40,000-tonne lot traded at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, similar to the deal done on Tuesday. In the bunker market, activity was brisk as buyers continued to take advantage of the lower price levels to secure cargoes. Singapore bunker sales for May climbed to an all-time high of almost 4 million tonnes, with demand being spurred by a fall in outright prices, data from the Maritime Port Authority (MPA) showed. "This is expected, and I think June sales will be higher," said a bunker source. Ex-wharf marine fuel prices averaged around $669.00 a tonne in May, the lowest since last October. Prices in June so far have hovered around the $600.00 mark, while the benchmark Brent crude stayed below $100.00 a barrel for the most of this month. The low crude prices have also pushed up fuel oil refining margins, with the front-month July margin reaching its highest in more than four months in early trade, before closing at a discount of $1.64 a tonne to Dubai crude. Summer demand for power-generation fuel remained healthy, with a South Korean utility securing another 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Samsung at around $640.00 a tonne via tender. This is the utility's second 30,000-tonne lot purchased for July-delivery. Japanese utilities continued to consume high volumes of fuel oil while all of the country's nuclear power plants remained shut. The country consumed around 6.8 million kilolitres of fuel oil in May, a slight 5.8 percent down from the previous month, industry data showed. *Tenders/Spot: South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for delivery between July 13-17, from Samsung C&T Corp at around $640.00 a tonne. *Cash trades: Glencore sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 2-6 lifting, to Shell at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 617.60 8.00 1.31 609.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.95 0.05 1.28 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 602.35 7.40 1.24 594.95 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.15 0.95 43.18 2.20 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 605.00 5.00 0.83 600.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 2.65 -2.40 -47.52 5.05 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.44 0.24 0.25 97.20 180cst M1 610.63 7.50 1.24 603.13 180cst M1/M2 4.50 0.62 15.98 3.88 180cst M2 606.13 6.88 1.15 599.25 Visco M1 13.50 1.37 11.29 12.13 Visco M2 12.13 1.25 11.49 10.88 380cst M1 597.13 6.13 1.04 591.00 380cst M1/M2 3.13 0.50 19.01 2.63 380cst M2 594.00 5.62 0.96 588.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.64 0.87 -34.66 -2.51 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.27 0.61 -21.18 -2.88 East-West M1 39.75 1.75 4.61 38.00 East-West M2 39.13 -0.37 -0.94 39.50 Barges M1 570.88 5.75 1.02 565.13 Barges M1/M2 3.88 -1.50 -27.88 5.38 Barges M2 567.00 7.25 1.30 559.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.21 0.87 -7.85 -11.08 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.78 0.52 -4.60 -11.30 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)