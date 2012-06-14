SINGAPORE, June 14 Asia's fuel oil market was largely steady on Thursday, with the June/July and July/August intermonth spreads remaining little changed, but the cash premium for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade inched up on buying in the physical market. The prompt June/July spread, the premium of the June fixed-price swaps contract over the July contract, was unchanged at $4.50 a tonne. The July/August, on the other hand, eased 13 cents to close at $5.75 a tonne, largely similar to Wednesday's $5.88 a tonne. Activity in the swaps market remained brisk, with at least 240,000 tonnes of the July/August contract traded. Chinese trader Brightoil once again emerged as the biggest buyer for fixed-price swaps contracts, purchasing 70,000 tonnes of the total 80,000 tonnes transacted during the trading window. Activity also picked up slightly in the physical market, with two 380-cst deals done. Hin Leong bought both lots from PetroChina at premiums of $3.50-$3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. This helped push cash premiums for 380-cst up by another 45 cents to $3.60 a tonne, the highest in three weeks. The 180-cst premium, on the other hand, eased 5 cents to $3.90 a tonne. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 13 fell by a slight 148,000 barrels to a three-week low of 19.6 million barrels, data from the state trade agency International Enterprise showed. Exports to China increased by more than six times from the previous week to around 173.5 million tonnes. Arrivals from the West for the week were slightly higher than the week before, and are expected to remain high until the end of this month, as volumes for June are pegged above 4 million tonnes. Going forward, fundamentals are due to strengthen as thinner Western arbitrage imports are expected to arrive in Asia in July. Reflecting the strength, the July/August spread, which turns prompt next Monday as the market enters the July pricing month, was steady above the $5 mark. Fuel oil's refining margin also stayed supported, inching up to 2 cents to a new four-month high, Reuters data showed. *Cash trades: Hin Leong bought two 20,000-tonne lots of 380-cst from PetroChina. The first lot, for July 4-8 lifting, was done at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. The other lot, for July 9-13 lifting, was traded slightly higher at $3.75 a tonne to Singapore quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 615.85 -1.75 -0.28 617.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 -0.05 -1.27 3.95 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 603.25 0.90 0.15 602.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.60 0.45 14.29 3.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 606.00 1.00 0.17 605.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 2.75 0.10 3.77 2.65 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.44 0.00 0.00 97.44 180cst M1 609.00 -1.63 -0.27 610.63 180cst M1/M2 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50 180cst M2 604.50 -1.63 -0.27 606.13 Visco M1 11.50 -2.00 -14.81 13.50 Visco M2 10.25 -1.88 -15.50 12.13 380cst M1 597.50 0.37 0.06 597.13 380cst M1/M2 3.25 0.12 3.83 3.13 380cst M2 594.25 0.25 0.04 594.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.62 0.02 -1.22 -1.64 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.13 0.14 -6.17 -2.27 East-West M1 39.00 -0.75 -1.89 39.75 East-West M2 39.25 0.12 0.31 39.13 Barges M1 570.00 -0.88 -0.15 570.88 Barges M1/M2 4.75 0.87 22.42 3.88 Barges M2 565.25 -1.75 -0.31 567.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.48 -0.27 2.64 -10.21 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.70 0.08 -0.74 -10.78 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)