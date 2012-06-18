SINGAPORE, June 18 Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Monday, with cash premiums and intermonth spreads at levels similar to previous session, as traders largely stayed at the sidelines on the first day of the July pricing month. There were no deals on the physical trading window. Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst remained at around the $4.00-mark, with the former easing 20 cents to $3.90, while the latter inching up 30 cents to $4.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The swaps market was more active, with Brightoil emerging the biggest buyer of the day, picking up a total of 135,000 tonnes of fixed-price swaps contract during the trading window. That, however, did not lift the July/August intermonth spread, which eased a slight 13 cents to close at $6.63 a tonne. At least 105,000 tonnes of the contract exchanged hands. More interest was seen for the second-month August/September spread, with at least 210,000 tonnes traded. The contract closed at $5.75 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session. Traders anticipated the market would be tight well into August, as less supply was expected to come from the West and Middle East. "During the summer we will see less exports out of the Gulf region as their supplies will be used to meet domestic power-generation demand. It's the same for Europe," a trader said. Demand from East Asia is likely to remain strong as well, unaffected by Japan's decision to restart two nuclear reactors. "It's still not going to make a huge impact in reducing oil demand, which will rise in the next few months when power demand is higher," Alex Yap, oil analyst at FACTS Global Energy said. South Korean utility East-West Power bought another 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for July delivery, on top of its earlier purchase of 100,000 tonnes for June. *Tenders: South Korea's East-West Power bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for delivery over July 8-12, from Mercuria at a premium of $5.80 a tonne on cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. The utility purchased another 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for July 21-25 delivery, from Mitsui & Co at a premium of $7.40 a tonne, CFR. *Cash trades: No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 608.95 -11.65 -1.88 620.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 -0.20 -4.88 4.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 598.70 -10.70 -1.76 609.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.30 0.30 7.50 4.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 606.00 -9.00 -1.46 615.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.30 1.70 30.36 5.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.44 -0.25 -0.26 97.69 180cst M1 609.25 -5.38 -0.88 614.63 180cst M1/M2 6.63 -0.12 -1.78 6.75 180cst M2 602.63 -5.25 -0.86 607.88 Visco M1 10.75 -0.25 -2.27 11.00 Visco M2 10.63 0.00 0.00 10.63 380cst M1 598.50 -5.13 -0.85 603.63 380cst M1/M2 6.50 0.12 1.88 6.38 380cst M2 592.00 -5.25 -0.88 597.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.51 -0.94 164.91 -0.57 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.13 -0.87 69.05 -1.26 East-West M1 39.50 0.50 1.28 39.00 East-West M2 38.25 0.00 0.00 38.25 Barges M1 569.75 -5.88 -1.02 575.63 Barges M1/M2 5.38 -0.62 -10.33 6.00 Barges M2 564.38 -5.25 -0.92 569.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.61 -0.55 5.47 -10.06 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.23 -0.65 6.14 -10.58 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)