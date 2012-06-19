SINGAPORE, June 19 Asia's fuel oil market eased on Tuesday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst weakening amid a second-consecutive quiet physical trading window. Cash premium for the 180-cst fell 60 cents to $3.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the lowest in a week. The premium for 380-cst was at a three-session low of $3.60 a tonne, down 70 cents, according to Reuters data. The swaps market also experienced losses, with the front July/August intermonth spread tumbling by almost $2.00 to close at $4.75 a tonne. The contract, however, was traded up at $5.25-$5.50 by 1030 GMT, with at least 405,000 tonnes of the contract exchanging hands. "The fall in Brent caused all the prices to plummet, people are probably waiting to see where it will head next," a trader said. The market's outlook, however, remained upbeat, as the restart of Japan's two nuclear reactors was unlikely to affect demand in the short term, as power demand would peak during the summer, J.P. Morgan said in a note. Reuters market analyst Clyde Russell said the impact on fuel oil consumption could be more pronounced if more nuclear reactors came online by the end of the year. Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power plans to resume operations of the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at its Shiriuchi power plant some time this week after last week's unplanned shutdown. Activity in the bunker market remained robust, with buyers taking advantage of the current low prices to make purchases. Outright price for Singapore ex-wharf was valued at around $588.00 a tonne, the lowest in two weeks. Bunker differential, the price spread between ex-wharf marine fuel prices and fuel oil cargo values, strengthened to a premium of $7.95, the highest in three weeks. *Tenders: Saudi's ExxonMobil is offering 90,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for July 7-9 lifting from Yanbu, via tender which closes on July 19, with one-day validity. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 15-17 lifting from New Mangalore, to Mitsui at a premium of 25 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. *Cash trades: No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 589.75 -19.20 -3.15 608.95 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.30 -0.60 -15.38 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 580.05 -18.65 -3.12 598.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.60 -0.70 -16.28 4.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 588.00 -18.00 -2.97 606.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.95 0.65 8.90 7.30 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 94.69 -2.75 -2.82 97.44 180cst M1 587.00 -22.25 -3.65 609.25 180cst M1/M2 4.75 -1.88 -28.36 6.63 180cst M2 582.25 -20.38 -3.38 602.63 Visco M1 10.00 -0.75 -6.98 10.75 Visco M2 9.88 -0.75 -7.06 10.63 380cst M1 577.00 -21.50 -3.59 598.50 380cst M1/M2 4.63 -1.87 -28.77 6.50 380cst M2 572.38 -19.62 -3.31 592.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -2.27 -0.76 50.33 -1.51 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.61 -0.48 22.54 -2.13 East-West M1 37.13 -2.37 -6.00 39.50 East-West M2 37.50 -0.75 -1.96 38.25 Barges M1 549.88 -19.87 -3.49 569.75 Barges M1/M2 5.13 -0.25 -4.65 5.38 Barges M2 544.75 -19.63 -3.48 564.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.88 -0.27 2.54 -10.61 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.45 -0.22 1.96 -11.23 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)