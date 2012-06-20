SINGAPORE, June 20 Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Wednesday, with intermonth values and cash premiums strengthening despite quiet trade for a third consecutive session. The prompt July/August intermonth spread, premium of front-month July fixed-price contract over the second-month August contract, gained $1.00 to close at $5.75 a tonne, after losing nearly $2.00 in the previous session. The contract was actively traded, with at least 325,000 exchanging hands. Interest for fixed-price swaps contracts was also robust, with 105,000 tonnes of July 180-centistoke (cst) and 140,000 tonnes of July 380-cst traded during the trading window. Chinese trader Brightoil was again the biggest buyer, picking up 45,000 tonnes of July 180-cst and 135,000 tonnes of the July 380-cst contract. Activity in the physical trading window, however, was muted for a third-straight session. "No one seems interested to take any big position now because there are too many uncertainties," a trader said. Despite that, cash premiums were bid higher. The premium for 180-cst gained 70 cents to a three-session high of $4.00, while the 380-cst premium also inched up 70 cents to $4.30, the highest in two sessions. Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co resumed operation of its 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at the Shiriuchi power plant on Wednesday after last week's unplanned shutdown. Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended June 16 increased by over 50 percent from the previous week to around 181,000 kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Japan's low-sulphur fuel oil inventories remained high ahead of the peak summer season, climbing nearly 8 percent from the week before to 0.9 million litres, the PAJ data showed. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 598.05 8.30 1.41 589.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.00 0.70 21.21 3.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 588.30 8.25 1.42 580.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.30 0.70 19.44 3.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 594.00 6.00 1.02 588.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.70 -2.25 -28.30 7.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 95.18 0.49 0.52 94.69 180cst M1 594.50 7.50 1.28 587.00 180cst M1/M2 5.75 1.00 21.05 4.75 180cst M2 588.75 6.50 1.12 582.25 Visco M1 10.00 0.00 0.00 10.00 Visco M2 10.00 0.12 1.21 9.88 380cst M1 584.50 7.50 1.30 577.00 380cst M1/M2 5.75 1.12 24.19 4.63 380cst M2 578.75 6.37 1.11 572.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.91 0.36 -15.86 -2.27 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.57 0.04 -1.53 -2.61 East-West M1 37.50 0.37 1.00 37.13 East-West M2 37.00 -0.50 -1.33 37.50 Barges M1 557.00 7.12 1.29 549.88 Barges M1/M2 5.25 0.12 2.34 5.13 Barges M2 551.75 7.00 1.28 544.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.30 0.58 -5.33 -10.88 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.14 0.31 -2.71 -11.45 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)