SINGAPORE, June 27 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Wednesday, with the cash differential for 380-centistoke (cst) grade climbing to its highest in a month as activity picked up during the physical trading window. Three 380-cst deals were done at high premiums of around $4.50-$4.60 above Singapore quotes. That helped push the differential for 380-cst up by 35 cents to $4.50 a tonne above Singapore quotes, highest since end-May. The swaps market also strengthened, with the premium of July fixed-price contract over the August contract, also known as July/August timespread, gaining 50 cents to closed at a 1.5-week high of $6.13 a tonne. At least 120,000 tonnes of July/August were traded. But more interest was seen for the second-month August/September contract, with a heavy 235,000 tonnes transacted. The contract also closed at a 1.5-week of $4.63 a tonne. Traders anticipated a tighter market ahead, with lower volumes of Western inflows due to arrive in Asia in July. Demand, especially from the bunker fuel market, was expected to remain high as prices are still low. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has made a rare offer via tender for 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for delivery on July 21. The tender closes on July 4, with 72-hour validity. Japan's low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) stocks for the week ended June 23 fell by 3-6 percent from the previous week, according to data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ). Fuel oil imports for the week, however, fell by more than 40 percent from the previous week to 106,583 kilolites, as production increased 11 percent to around 516,000 kilolitres, the data showed. **Tenders: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for delivery on July 21, via tender which closes on July 4, with 72-hour validity. **Cash trades: Three 380-cst deals - PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes to Hin Leong, for July 22-26 lifting, at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to July average quotes, which is equivalent to around $4.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina sold another 20,000 tonnes to Brightoil, for July 23-27 lifting, at a premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Lukoil sold 40,000 tonnes to Shell, for July 14-18 lifting, at a premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 578.30 -1.30 -0.22 579.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.00 0.00 0.00 5.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 567.35 -1.05 -0.18 568.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.50 0.35 8.43 4.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 572.00 -1.00 -0.17 573.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.65 0.05 1.09 4.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 91.87 0.43 0.47 91.44 180cst M1 574.13 -1.00 -0.17 575.13 180cst M1/M2 6.13 0.50 8.88 5.63 180cst M2 568.00 -1.50 -0.26 569.50 Visco M1 10.50 0.12 1.16 10.38 Visco M2 10.25 -0.13 -1.25 10.38 380cst M1 563.63 -1.12 -0.20 564.75 380cst M1/M2 5.88 0.25 4.44 5.63 380cst M2 557.75 -1.38 -0.25 559.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.72 -0.38 28.36 -1.34 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.48 -0.38 18.10 -2.10 East-West M1 37.00 0.50 1.37 36.50 East-West M2 36.50 0.37 1.02 36.13 Barges M1 537.13 -1.50 -0.28 538.63 Barges M1/M2 5.63 0.38 7.24 5.25 Barges M2 531.50 -1.88 -0.35 533.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.10 -0.72 7.68 -9.38 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.89 -0.57 5.52 -10.32 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)