SINGAPORE, June 28 Asia's fuel oil cash differential for the 380-centistoke (cst) strengthened for a third-straight session, hitting its highest level in five weeks as demand picks up. Players were seen actively bidding for 380-cst cargoes during the physical trading window, pushing the differential up by another 10 cents to $4.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Three 380-cst deals were done at premiums of $3.85-$4.75 above Singapore quotes. The front-month July/August timespread, the premium of July fixed-price contract over the August contract, closed at $6.00 a tonne, just 13 cents down from the previous session. Close to 200,000 tonnes of the contract were traded. The second-month August/September spread climbed to 1.5-week high of $4.88 a tonne, with at least 175,000 tonnes changing hands. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 27 rose to an 11-week high of 20.631 million barrels, up by around 1.4 million barrels, data by the state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. Fewer exports were recorded for the week, with China importing around 48 percent less than the previous week. Demand from Indonesia and Vietnam was also seen significantly weaker. The two countries imported a total of 10,500 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore, 70 percent lower than the week before. Western arrivals during the week declined by another 77,000 tonnes, and will likely stay low as lower volumes from the West have been booked for Asia in July, compared to June. Imports from the Middle East were 36 percent higher than the previous week at 351,000 tonnes. Inflows from Iran, which stopped for the last two weeks, were at 81,629 tonnes. That brings total imports from Iran to around 232,000 tonnes for June. **Cash trades: Three 380-cst deals - Unipec sold 20,000 tonnes to Hin Leong, for July 18-22 lifting, at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to July average quotes, or around $3.85 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Unipec sold another 20,000 tonnes to PetroChina, for July 23-27 lifting, at a premium of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Lukoil sold 40,000 tonnes to Shell, for July 14-18 lifting, at a premium of $4.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 583.65 5.35 0.93 578.30 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.75 -0.25 -5.00 5.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 572.90 5.55 0.98 567.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.60 0.10 2.22 4.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 580.00 8.00 1.40 572.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.10 2.45 52.69 4.65 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 92.54 0.67 0.73 91.87 180cst M1 579.88 5.75 1.00 574.13 180cst M1/M2 6.00 -0.13 -2.12 6.13 180cst M2 573.88 5.88 1.04 568.00 Visco M1 10.63 0.13 1.24 10.50 Visco M2 10.50 0.25 2.44 10.25 380cst M1 569.25 5.62 1.00 563.63 380cst M1/M2 5.88 0.00 0.00 5.88 380cst M2 563.38 5.63 1.01 557.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.53 0.19 -11.05 -1.72 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.10 0.39 -15.66 -2.49 East-West M1 38.00 1.00 2.70 37.00 East-West M2 37.00 0.50 1.37 36.50 Barges M1 541.88 4.75 0.88 537.13 Barges M1/M2 5.00 -0.63 -11.19 5.63 Barges M2 536.88 5.38 1.01 531.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -9.94 0.16 -1.58 -10.10 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.65 0.24 -2.20 -10.89 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)