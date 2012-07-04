SINGAPORE, July 4 Asia's fuel oil intermonth swaps values weakened for a fifth-straight session on Wednesday, with the front July/August value falling to its lowest level in over three weeks. The contract eased 50 cents to close at $3.75 a tonne, the weakest since June 11, according to Reuters data. Hong Kong-listed trader Brightoil was seen actively purchasing the August fixed-price swaps for 180-centistoke (cst), which closed at a three-week high of $605.63 a tonne, narrowing the July/August intermonth spread. The trader picked up 55,000 tonnes out of 80,000 tonnes traded for the 180-cst contract. In additional, it also bought 15,000 tonnes of July 380-cst and 80,000 tonnes of August 380-cst during the trading window. In the physical market, cash differentials for both 180-cst and 380-cst held steady at levels similar to previous session, with one deal done for each grade. Japan's imports of C-grade fuel oil for the week ended June 30 fell by almost 30 percent to 75,152 kilolitres, data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Japanese demand for fuel oil appeared weaker than expected, as the relatively firm refining margin prompted refiners to produce more instead of importing, a trader said. The PAJ data showed that production of C-fuel for the week to June 30 rose to 552,000 kilolitres, up by 36,000 kilolitres from the previous week. Supplies from India are also high, with a total of around 200,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 380-cst being offered via tender so far. The latest tender seen was from Essar Oil, which is offering 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for loading over July 29-August 2. Eyes are also on Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum, whose 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery was shut after a fire damaged a crude distillation unit on Wednesday morning. Bangchak, who exports around 60,000 tonnes of low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) a month, cancelled a spot tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of LSWR, traders said. In the Middle East, Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 210,000 tonnes of fuel oil via a tender that closes on July 31, with offers to stay valid for 10 days. **Tenders: Indian refiner Essar Oil is offering 45,000 tonnes of LSFO, for loading over July 29-August 2 from Vadinar, via tender which closes on July 5, with one-day validity. The refiner is also offering 60,000 tonnes of VGO, for July 25-30 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on July 5, with one-day validity. Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum cancelled a tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of LSWR for July 20-22 lifting from Sriracha. Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 210,000 tonnes of 3.5 percent sulphur fuel oil, for delivery over September to December, via a tender which closes on July 31, with 10-day validity. **Cash trades: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals. - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 19-23 lifting, from CAO at a premium of $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 21-25 lifting, from Lukoil at a premium of $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 611.95 11.20 1.86 600.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.75 0.15 4.17 3.60 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 601.90 11.40 1.93 590.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.65 -0.15 -3.95 3.80 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 608.00 11.00 1.84 597.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.10 -0.40 -6.15 6.50 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.27 1.45 1.48 97.82 180cst M1 609.38 11.00 1.84 598.38 180cst M1/M2 3.75 -0.50 -11.76 4.25 180cst M2 605.63 11.50 1.94 594.13 Visco M1 9.88 -0.50 -4.82 10.38 Visco M2 10.25 -0.25 -2.38 10.50 380cst M1 599.50 11.50 1.96 588.00 380cst M1/M2 4.13 -0.25 -5.71 4.38 380cst M2 595.38 11.75 2.01 583.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.38 -0.01 0.30 -3.37 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.67 -0.01 0.27 -3.66 East-West M1 36.13 -0.37 -1.01 36.50 East-West M2 36.00 0.00 0.00 36.00 Barges M1 573.25 11.37 2.02 561.88 Barges M1/M2 3.63 -0.12 -3.20 3.75 Barges M2 569.63 11.50 2.06 558.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.64 0.31 -2.59 -11.95 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.94 0.22 -1.81 -12.16 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)