SINGAPORE, July 5 Asia's fuel oil market extended losses on Thursday, with the cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling on higher supplies, while the July/August inter-month swap values weakened for a sixth straight session. Premium for 180-cst fell to a two-session low of $3.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was at a three-week low of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Two 380-cst deals were done during the physical trading window. Both transactions were at a premium of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore quotes, lower than the previous session's $3.75 a tonne. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended July 4 rose 3.089 million barrels to 23.72 million, the highest in more than two years, according to data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE). Imports from Western countries increased by nearly half to around 777,000 tonnes for the week, the data showed. Traders said expectations of a firmer Asian market for July were encouraging players to move cargoes over from the West. However, total Western arbitrage inflows for July were still expected to be lower than in June. The high stocks level was also a reflection of persistently weak demand from China's teapot refiners, which have abstained from buying due to a volatile market. The IE data showed that exports to China declined further to around 72,000 tonnes. Reflecting the weaker market sentiment, the July/August inter-month spread closed at a 3.5-week low of $3.63 a tonne, with no trades done. Interest in the second-month August/September contract was more significant, with more than 300,000 tonnes changing hands. The contract closed 50 cents down at $2.75 but was later seen trading higher at $3.00 a tonne by 1100 GMT. **Cash trades: Two 380-cst deals. - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes for July 21-25 lifting from CAO at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina bought another 40,000 tonnes from CAO for July 26-30 lifting, also at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 619.65 7.70 1.26 611.95 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.60 -0.15 -4.00 3.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 608.40 6.50 1.08 601.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.00 -0.65 -17.81 3.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 616.00 8.00 1.32 608.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 7.60 1.50 24.59 6.10 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 100.46 1.19 1.20 99.27 180cst M1 617.25 7.87 1.29 609.38 180cst M1/M2 3.63 -0.12 -3.20 3.75 180cst M2 613.63 8.00 1.32 605.63 Visco M1 10.63 0.75 7.59 9.88 Visco M2 10.63 0.38 3.71 10.25 380cst M1 606.63 7.13 1.19 599.50 380cst M1/M2 3.63 -0.50 -12.11 4.13 380cst M2 603.00 7.62 1.28 595.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.13 0.25 -7.40 -3.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.30 0.37 -10.08 -3.67 East-West M1 36.50 0.37 1.02 36.13 East-West M2 35.38 -0.62 -1.72 36.00 Barges M1 580.75 7.50 1.31 573.25 Barges M1/M2 2.50 -1.13 -31.13 3.63 Barges M2 578.25 8.62 1.51 569.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.50 0.14 -1.20 -11.64 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.56 0.38 -3.18 -11.94 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)