SINGAPORE, July 10 Asia's fuel oil cash differentials fell to a new one-month low on Tuesday, while the August/September intermonth swaps value remained below $3.00 as weak sentiment persisted. Cash differential for 180-centistoke (cst) eased 10 cents to a new one-month low of $2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst differential was unchanged at a one-month low of $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Bids and offers placed during the physical trading window continued to be wide, though two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals were done during the window. Traders expect the market to remain weak going forward, as demand for marine fuel has slowed and high volumes of Western arbitrage cargoes are expected to arrive in Asia next month. Marine fuel sales in Singapore peaked in May, hitting an all-time high of almost 4 million tonnes. Sales in June are expected to be high as well. "I think June is around that level, if not higher," said a bunker source. Data of Singapore marine fuel sales for June is expected to be released by the end of this week by the Marinetime and Port Authority of Singapore. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) emerged in the market again to seek 20,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) via a tender, after securing 40,000 tonnes of HSFO in a previous tender. The refiner shut its 50,000 barrels per day refinery on July 2 for a 35-day planned maintenance, and has been seeking spot cargoes to meet domestic demand. **Tenders: Sri Lanka's Ceypetco seeks 20,000 tonnes of LSFO and 20,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 1 loading to DES Colombo, via tender which closes on July 12, with 72 hours validity. **Cash deals: Two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals. - Total bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for August 1-5 lifting, from Lukoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Total bought another 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 25-29 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina also sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for August 5-9 lifting, to Unipec at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 600.05 -3.30 -0.55 603.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.70 -0.10 -3.57 2.80 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 589.05 -3.40 -0.57 592.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.50 0.00 0.00 2.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 597.00 -2.00 -0.33 599.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.95 1.40 21.37 6.55 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.57 -0.45 -0.45 99.02 180cst M1 599.25 -2.88 -0.48 602.13 180cst M1/M2 2.63 -0.87 -24.86 3.50 180cst M2 596.63 -2.00 -0.33 598.63 Visco M1 10.63 -0.25 -2.30 10.88 Visco M2 10.88 0.38 3.62 10.50 380cst M1 588.63 -2.62 -0.44 591.25 380cst M1/M2 2.88 -0.25 -7.99 3.13 380cst M2 585.75 -2.38 -0.40 588.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.00 0.02 -0.50 -4.02 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.16 0.02 -0.48 -4.18 East-West M1 34.00 0.00 0.00 34.00 East-West M2 35.63 0.25 0.71 35.38 Barges M1 565.25 -2.88 -0.51 568.13 Barges M1/M2 4.25 -0.63 -12.91 4.88 Barges M2 561.00 -2.25 -0.40 563.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.26 0.11 -0.89 -12.37 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.27 -0.02 0.16 -12.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Keiron Henderson)