SINGAPORE, July 13 The spread on the Asian fuel oil inter-month July/August swap rose to a two-week high on Friday as traders made a last push before the contract was due to expire later in the day. The contract rose 88 cents to $4.25 a tonne, the highest since July 2, Reuters data showed. Total was seen bidding up the contract during the trading window and picked up 15,000 tonnes of the July/August spread, as well as 50,000 tonnes of the July and August fixed-price contracts. The European trader also bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke (cst) at a high premium of $5.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. That was the only deal done during the physical trading window and helped push up the cash premium for 180-cst to a two-week high of $4.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, 60 cents higher than the previous session. The 380-cst premium, however, eased 5 cents to $3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, with bids and offers placed around $1 apart. Despite the strength in the July/August contract, demand was sluggish and sentiment remained cautious. Singapore marine fuel sales for June fell 8.5 percent from May to a three-month low of around 3.65 million tonnes, official data showed. Vessel arrival tonnage into Singapore also declined to a three-month low of 186 million gross tonnes (GT), down 11 million GT from the previous month, the data showed. Demand from teapot refiners in China also remained slow. China's implied oil demand in June dropped 0.4 percent from the same period a year ago. Japanese fuel oil purchases also went down in June. Data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies showed that Japan bought 7.2 million barrels, down 9 percent from May. Reflecting the weakness, the August/September inter-month spread, which turns prompt on Monday, closed at a four-session low of $2.75 a tonne, 25 cents lower than the previous session. **Tenders: Indian Oil Corp was seeking 11,000 tonnes of 180-cst for delivery Aug. 14-18 to Goa/Kochi via a tender which closes on July 19, with one-day validity. **Cash deals: One 180-cst deal - Total bought 20,000 tonnes for Aug. 1-5 lifting from Vitol at a premium of $5.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 614.15 8.35 1.38 605.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.20 0.60 16.67 3.60 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 601.40 8.10 1.37 593.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.25 -0.05 -1.52 3.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 608.00 8.00 1.33 600.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.60 -0.10 -1.49 6.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 101.52 1.97 1.98 99.55 180cst M1 613.00 8.37 1.38 604.63 180cst M1/M2 4.25 0.87 25.74 3.38 180cst M2 608.75 7.50 1.25 601.25 Visco M1 12.25 -0.03 -0.24 12.28 Visco M2 11.63 -0.50 -4.12 12.13 380cst M1 600.75 8.40 1.42 592.35 380cst M1/M2 3.63 0.40 12.38 3.23 380cst M2 597.13 8.00 1.36 589.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.21 -0.34 8.79 -3.87 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.21 -0.27 6.85 -3.94 East-West M1 36.13 0.25 0.70 35.88 East-West M2 36.13 0.25 0.70 35.88 Barges M1 576.88 8.13 1.43 568.75 Barges M1/M2 4.25 0.87 25.74 3.38 Barges M2 572.63 7.25 1.28 565.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.42 -0.85 6.76 -12.57 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.97 -0.65 5.28 -12.32 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)