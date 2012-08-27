SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday, with the prompt inter-month swaps contract climbing more than a dollar to close at a three-week high, following a fire that broke out at Venezuela's biggest refinery during the weekend. The September/October inter-month spread gained $1.76 to a backwardation of $4.63 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, highest since Aug. 3, according to Reuters data. Activity was brisk in the market with more than 400,000 tonnes of the contract traded. The second-month October/November spread also saw substantial interest, with 440,000 tonnes transacted. The contract closed at a backwardation of $4.00 a tonne, highest in two months, Reuters data showed. Traders said the blast at the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay refinery may result in a delay in Venezuela's exports of crude and oil products, but the country's Energy Minister said the company will not declare force majeure. It will, instead, boost production at its other refineries. Venezuela ships a monthly average of around 400,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore, according to data by the International Enterprise (IE). China also regularly imports from Venezuela. Venezuela overtook Russia as China's biggest fuel oil supplier in July at 558,000 tonnes, versus Russia's 447,000 tonnes, data by the General Administration of Customs showed. Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst also strengthened. The 180-cst premium inched up 45 cents to a two-week high of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium climbed $1.45 to a three-week high of $3.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. * TENDERS: - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 lifting from Mumbai, to Marubeni at a discount of around $10.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported * REFINERY NEWS: - Venezuela's biggest refinery, the 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery, is on track to restart within two days following an explosion on Saturday that killed 41 people in one of the global oil industry's deadliest accidents. - Japan's Seibu Oil started maintenance at its 120,000 bpd Yamaguchi refinery in Western Japan on Monday. The turnaround is expected to end in late September. - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy said it expected to restart operations of a 136,000 bpd sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southweatern Japan in early September. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 691.60 4.10 0.60 687.50 Diff - 180cst 3.00 0.45 17.65 2.55 Cargo - 380cst 679.55 5.25 0.78 674.30 Diff - 380cst 3.70 1.45 64.44 2.25 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 687.00 7.00 1.03 680.00 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.45 1.75 30.70 5.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.86 0.23 0.20 114.63 180cst M1 689.13 4.13 0.60 685.00 180cst M1/M2 4.63 1.76 61.04 2.88 180cst M2 684.50 3.38 0.50 681.13 Visco M1 12.75 -0.13 -0.97 12.88 Visco M2 12.63 -0.12 -0.94 12.75 380cst M1 676.38 4.26 0.63 672.13 380cst M1/M2 4.50 0.75 20.00 3.75 380cst M2 671.88 3.51 0.52 668.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.75 0.15 -2.54 -5.90 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.75 0.01 -0.17 -5.76 East-West M1 34.50 0.00 0.00 34.50 East-West M2 34.75 0.75 2.21 34.00 Barges M1 654.63 4.13 0.63 650.50 Barges M1/M2 4.88 1.51 44.59 3.38 Barges M2 649.75 2.63 0.41 647.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.90 0.17 -1.13 -15.07 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.92 -0.18 1.22 -14.74