SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Asia fuel oil markets strengthened on Tuesday on improving demand from small Chinese refineries, while concerns over possible supply disruptions from Venezuela following a fire at a major refinery in late-August added further support. Venezuela, a major exporter of fuel oil into Asian markets, is struggling to fully restart a 645,000 barrels per day refinery, the OPEC member nation's largest plant. State-owned PDVSA had been forced to shutdown the facility following a blast on August 25 that killed over 40 people. "Right now the major concern is how quickly the refinery will restart if there are delays to this then certainly fuel oil production will be impacted," said a trader familiar with Venezuela fuel oil cargo shipments to Asia. "So far there has been no news on what the situation is regarding cargo operations but needless to say we are anticipating some issues." Officials from PDVSA said late last week that they were expecting to the Amuay refinery to restart fully by this week. Venezuela typically exports between 8-10 million barrels of fuel oil into Asia through Petrochina. Between 2-4 million barrels are supplied into China, while the rest ends up in the Singapore bunker market. This month PetroChina is expected to ship about 8 million barrels of Venezuelan fuel oil into China double its usual volumes. The demand for Venezuela fuel oil has increased recently because of the strength of gas oil margins. "Some off spec gas oil has recently been used in the blending of the Venezuelan cargoes, this has made it attractive for the smaller teapots in China who will now be able to strip the cargo for gas oil," a Singapore-based trader said. "Typically they take in the cargo and process it for the bitumen. Now they get more bang for their buck with gas oil stripping." Premiums on a cost-and-freight basis for these Venezuela fuel oil cargoes are roughly pegged around $10 a tonne, traders said, while high yielding distillate fuel oil grades like those coming from Eastern Russia are around $60-$70. "This makes the Venezuela stuff even more attractive as the entry point for the teapots is lower versus the so called champagne cargoes from the Russian Far East," a trader said. Fuel oil October/November timspread rose for a second consecutive session to a backwardation of $3.88 on the Asian close, Reuters assessment showed. The October refining margin rose 20 cents to a discount of $5.45 a tonne to Dubai crude, highest in a week, Reuters data showed. * TENDERS: - Indian Oil Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from Chennai, to Petrosummit at a discount of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst trade - Cargill sold 20,000 tonnes to Shell, for Sept. 26-30 loading, at a premium of $4.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 696.15 1.40 0.20 694.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 -0.40 -9.30 4.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 683.90 4.00 0.59 679.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.35 0.70 19.18 3.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 690.00 3.00 0.44 687.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.10 -1.00 -14.08 7.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.98 0.02 0.02 114.96 180cst M1 695.88 1.38 0.20 694.50 180cst M1/M2 3.75 -0.88 -19.01 4.63 180cst M2 692.13 2.25 0.33 689.88 Visco M1 13.00 -1.38 -9.60 14.38 Visco M2 12.75 -1.38 -9.77 14.13 380cst M1 682.88 2.75 0.40 680.13 380cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.88 -20.09 4.38 380cst M2 679.38 3.63 0.54 675.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.45 0.20 -3.54 -5.65 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.51 0.19 -3.33 -5.70 East-West M1 39.25 0.25 0.64 39.00 East-West M2 37.25 0.75 2.05 36.50 Barges M1 656.63 1.13 0.17 655.50 Barges M1/M2 1.75 -0.38 -17.84 2.13 Barges M2 654.88 1.50 0.23 653.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.23 0.21 -1.45 -14.44 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.24 0.21 -1.45 -14.45 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)