SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Resurfacing Chinese demand, and swelling concerns over supply flows tightening in Asia at the front-end of the fourth quarter continued to keep the Asia fuel oil market well supported, traders said on Wednesday. As Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA scrambles to restart its largest refinery, fuel oil consumers braced themselves for the possibility of losing a significant chunk of arbitrage flows into the region. Venezuela routinely exports up to 8 million barrels of fuel oil into Asia through Petrochina. Between 2-4 million barrels are supplied into China, while the rest ends up in the Singapore bunker market. This month PetroChina is expected to ship about 8 million barrels of Venezuelan fuel oil into China double its usual volumes. A shortage of fuel oil here in Singapore will directly impact the marine fuels supply, traders said. Singapore is the world's top bunkering port and typically sells 380-centistoke (cst) 500-cst to vessels calling in for refuelling. "We are going to have a situation where the bunker market will see a shortage if the disruption of flows from Venezuela into Singapore takes place over an extended period," a Singapore based bunker trader said. "There may be a lot of oil in the market but it's not the right quality." The Singapore fuel oil market has been hit in recent months by a shortage of on-specification supply that has kept bunker premiums at around $7 a tonne about $2-$3 over the average. "A severe supply shortage and we can see that premium running up into double digits," a bunker trader said. Fuel oil October/November timspread, which turns prompt next week, rose for a third consecutive session to a backwardation of $4.25 on the Asian close, euters assessment showed. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst trade - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes, for Sept. 27-Oct 1 loading, from Mitsui at a premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 699.00 2.85 0.41 696.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.95 0.05 1.28 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 686.15 2.25 0.33 683.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.30 -0.05 -1.15 4.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 693.00 3.00 0.43 690.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.85 0.75 12.30 6.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.13 1.15 1.00 114.98 180cst M1 699.25 3.37 0.48 695.88 180cst M1/M2 4.00 0.25 6.67 3.75 180cst M2 695.25 3.12 0.45 692.13 Visco M1 13.50 0.50 3.85 13.00 Visco M2 13.25 0.50 3.92 12.75 380cst M1 685.75 2.87 0.42 682.88 380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.25 7.14 3.50 380cst M2 682.00 2.62 0.39 679.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.82 -0.37 6.79 -5.45 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.87 -0.36 6.53 -5.51 East-West M1 39.25 0.00 0.00 39.25 East-West M2 36.50 -0.75 -2.01 37.25 Barges M1 660.00 3.37 0.51 656.63 Barges M1/M2 1.25 -0.50 -28.57 1.75 Barges M2 658.75 3.87 0.59 654.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.78 -0.55 3.87 -14.23 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.81 -0.57 4.00 -14.24 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)