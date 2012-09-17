SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Monday, with the cash differentials for 380-cst falling to the lowest in six months as traders anticipate more supplies arriving from the West. The 380-cst differential dipped 35 cents to a premium of 85 cents, the lowest since March 15, according to Reuters data. Traders said increasing supplies hurt sentiment, and an inventory build-up is expected to last through the first half of October, as higher volumes of Western arbitrage inflows are expected. Demand for bunker fuel was also lacklustre, as current high underlying crude prices have caused outright prices to increase, according to a bunker trader. Bunker sales in August fell to a six-month low of 3.6 million tonnes, 3 percent lower than the previous month, official data showed. Reflecting the weak sentiment in the bunker market, the ex-wharf bunker differential dropped by more than a dollar to a premium of $4.85 a tonne, lowest in more than a month, according to Reuters calculations. The bunker differential shows the difference between ex-wharf bunker and 380-cst cargo outright prices. In Japan, fuel oil consumption in August increased to 9.9 million kilolitres, 25.3 percent higher than July, industry data showed on Friday. Japan also announced on Friday it intends to stop using nuclear power by 2030s. *CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 7-11 loading, from Mercuria at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 7-11 loading, from Brightoil at $686.50 a tonne. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 703.30 -7.40 -1.04 710.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.25 -1.35 -37.50 3.60 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 687.15 -5.25 -0.76 692.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.85 -0.35 -29.17 1.20 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 692.00 -7.00 -1.00 699.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.85 -1.75 -26.52 6.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.73 -0.78 -0.66 117.51 180cst M1 700.38 -5.25 -0.74 705.63 180cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.75 -17.65 4.25 180cst M2 696.88 -4.50 -0.64 701.38 Visco M1 14.63 -0.87 -5.61 15.50 Visco M2 14.00 -0.75 -5.08 14.75 380cst M1 685.75 -4.38 -0.63 690.13 380cst M1/M2 2.88 -0.62 -17.71 3.50 380cst M2 682.88 -3.75 -0.55 686.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.05 -0.08 1.34 -5.97 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.92 0.03 -0.50 -5.95 East-West M1 38.25 -0.75 -1.92 39.00 East-West M2 37.50 -0.50 -1.32 38.00 Barges M1 662.13 -4.50 -0.68 666.63 Barges M1/M2 2.75 -0.50 -15.38 3.25 Barges M2 659.38 -4.00 -0.60 663.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.29 0.16 -1.04 -15.45 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.18 0.03 -0.20 -15.21 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)