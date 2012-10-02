SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asia's fuel oil market continued to weaken on
Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread easing to a six-week low on
lacklustre demand at a time when more supply is emerging.
The balance October/November inter-month spread eased 50 cents to a
backwardation of $2.38 a tonne, lowest since Aug. 21, according to Reuters data.
Demand from China is unlikely to recover this week as businesses are closed
for a week-long public holiday.
Lower demand for diesel, the main output for Chinese refineries, have
reduced appetite for straight-run fuel oil, which is used as a feedstock by
refiners.
In Japan, summer temperatures seemed to have come off, thus reducing the
country's electricity consumption and demand for fuel oil. Power demand in Japan
decreased by 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, Reuters calculations
showed.
On the supply end, Asia is expected to receive around 5 million tonnes of
Western fuel oil this month, up from last month's 4.6 million tonnes, which will
weigh down prices, traders said.
More supply is also seen coming out of India, with around 500,000 tonnes
seen so far.
Indonesia's Pertamina is heard to be in a term supply negotiation with
Japanese trader Mitsui, whose term contract ended in September. Details of the
negotiation were not known.
Fuel oil's refining margin widened to a discount of $6.75 a barrel to Dubai
crude, Reuters data showed.
* TENDERS:
- Saudi Aramco sold 105,000 tonnes of A991 cracked high sulphur fuel oil,
for Oct. 7-9 loading from Yanbu, to Bakri at an unspecified price.
* CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals.
- Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 21-25 loading, to PetroChina at a
premium of $1.50 a tonne above balance October quotes, which is equivalent to
around $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
- BP sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 20-24 loading, to PetroChina at a premium
of $1.75 a tonne above balance October quotes, which is equivalent to around
$2.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 666.80 -0.40 -0.06 667.20 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 1.85 -0.20 -9.76 2.05 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 655.60 -0.20 -0.03 655.80 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 2.10 -0.15 -6.67 2.25 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 661.00 -1.00 -0.15 662.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.40 -0.80 -12.90 6.20
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 112.14 0.33 0.30 111.81
180cst M1 665.63 -0.25 -0.04 665.88
180cst M1/M2 2.38 -0.50 -17.36 2.88
180cst M2 663.25 0.25 0.04 663.00
Visco M1 11.25 -0.25 -2.17 11.50
Visco M2 12.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
380cst M1 654.38 0.00 0.00 654.38
380cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.25 -7.40 3.38
380cst M2 651.25 0.25 0.04 651.00
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.75 -0.49 7.83 -6.26
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.44 -0.41 6.80 -6.03
East-West M1 37.25 0.25 0.68 37.00
East-West M2 37.00 0.00 0.00 37.00
Barges M1 628.38 -0.50 -0.08 628.88
Barges M1/M2 2.13 -0.75 -26.04 2.88
Barges M2 626.25 0.25 0.04 626.00
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.79 -0.29 1.87 -15.50
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.41 -0.32 2.12 -15.09
