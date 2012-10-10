SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on
Wednesday, with the first four inter-month spreads gaining a dollar and above
amid renewed hopes that demand would recover as players start stockpiling for
winter.
The balance October/November inter-month spreads, which remains prompt until
next Monday, flipped back into a backwardation structure on Wednesday.
The contract was valued at a backwardation of $1.00 a tonne by the Asian
close, the highest in nearly a week, according to Reuters data.
South Korean utilities have entered the spot market to procure supply for
the upcoming winter. Western Power and East-West Power are seeking 80,000 tonnes
of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for November-delivery.
Enquiries from Chinese independent refineries have also emerged just days
after the country returns from a week-long public holiday, industry sources
said. However, most refiners preferred staying at the sidelines due to the
uncertain outlook of crude prices.
In Japan, fuel oil consumption has fallen as summer temperatures have come
off, but demand is expected to pick up slightly during the winter.
Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) fuel oil consumption fell in September to
678,000 kilolitres, down 12 percent from the previous month. However, the
utility bought slightly more fuel oil for the month at 685,000 kilolitres versus
August's 677,000 kilolitres.
* TENDERS:
- Taiwan's Formosa is offering 13,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil and
40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for Oct. 23-25 lifting from Mailiao, via
tender which closes on Oct. 11, with a same-day validity.
* CASH DEALS: No trades reported
* REFINERY NEWS:
- Vietnam has shut its sole refinery after a glitch at a gasoline-making
unit, forcing the plant's buyers such as Saigon Petro to cover cargoes at short
notice, industry sources said on Wednesday.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 662.80 22.35 3.49 640.45 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 0.75 1.15 -287.50 -0.40 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 650.45 19.85 3.15 630.60 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 1.00 0.20 25.00 0.80 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 655.00 20.00 3.15 635.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.55 0.15 3.41 4.40
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 114.49 1.95 1.73 112.54
180cst M1 662.50 22.00 3.43 640.50
180cst M1/M2 1.00 1.75 -233.33 -0.75
180cst M2 661.50 20.25 3.16 641.25
Visco M1 12.75 2.12 19.94 10.63
Visco M2 12.38 0.88 7.65 11.50
380cst M1 649.75 19.87 3.15 629.88
380cst M1/M2 0.63 0.50 384.62 0.13
380cst M2 649.13 19.38 3.08 629.75
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -8.13 1.56 -16.10 -9.69
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -7.68 1.38 -15.23 -9.06
East-West M1 37.00 2.50 7.25 34.50
East-West M2 37.00 1.75 4.96 35.25
Barges M1 625.50 19.50 3.22 606.00
Barges M1/M2 1.00 1.00 N/A 0.00
Barges M2 624.50 18.50 3.05 606.00
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.41 0.90 -4.66 -19.31
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.35 1.03 -5.60 -18.38
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)