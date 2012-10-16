SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Asia's fuel oil market dipped on Tuesday, with
inter-month spreads weakening across the 12-month forward curve, while cash
differentials fell amid ample supply.
The newly prompt November/December inter-month spread, flipped into negative
territory once again, after turning positive in the last session. The contract
is valued at a contango of 25 cents a tonne by the Asian close, down 50 cents,
according to Reuters data.
The second-month December/January was down 50 cents at a contango of 25
cents, its weakest since January last year, Reuters data showed.
Contango occurs when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices. It
typically indicates a period of weak demand.
Indian Oil Corp has come forward to offer a total of 45,000 tonnes
through two tenders. The refiner is offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke
(cst) fuel oil, for lifting from Haldia over Nov. 12-14, and another 30,000
tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 15-17 lifting from Kandla.
IOC sold around 135,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October as domestic demand was
weak. The refiner has another tender to sell an early-November loading cargo
that is due to close on Wednesday.
On the demand end, Chinese independent refiners' appetite for straight-run
fuel oil remained depressed.
Results of Rosneft's term tender to sell 1.2 million tonnes of the M100
straight-run fuel oil for November-April could not be confirmed, but trade
sources said Vitol might have been awarded the tender at a premium of
$68.00-$72.00 a tonne.
* TENDERS:
- IOC is offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 12-14 lifting from
Haldia, via a tender which closes on Oct. 22.
- IOC is also offering 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 15-17 lifting from
Kandla, via a tender which closes on Oct. 22.
- Essar Oil is offering 60,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for
Nov. 12-16 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on Nov. 18.
* CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals
- BP bought 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 1-5 loading, from Shell at a
premium of 50 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
- Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 5-9 loading, from Gunvor
at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 661.55 1.75 0.27 659.80 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 0.75 -0.60 -44.44 1.35 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 649.00 1.80 0.28 647.20 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 1.00 -0.25 -20.00 1.25 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 653.00 2.00 0.31 651.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.00 0.20 5.26 3.80
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 115.84 1.50 1.31 114.34
180cst M1 660.75 2.75 0.42 658.00
180cst M1/M2 -0.25 -0.50 -200.00 0.25
180cst M2 661.00 3.25 0.49 657.75
Visco M1 12.75 0.00 0.00 12.75
Visco M2 13.00 0.25 1.96 12.75
380cst M1 649.63 2.88 0.45 646.75
380cst M1/M2 1.50 0.00 0.00 1.50
380cst M2 648.00 2.75 0.43 645.25
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.47 -0.53 5.93 -8.94
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.93 -0.48 5.68 -8.45
East-West M1 35.25 -0.75 -2.08 36.00
East-West M2 35.25 -0.75 -2.08 36.00
Barges M1 625.50 3.50 0.56 622.00
Barges M1/M2 -0.25 -0.50 -200.00 0.25
Barges M2 625.75 4.00 0.64 621.75
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -9.47 9.18 -49.22 -18.65
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -18.29 -0.64 3.63 -17.65
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jason Neely)