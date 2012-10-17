SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Asia's fuel oil inter-month spreads continued to weaken on Wednesday, as demand was weak in an amply-supplied market. The prompt November/December inter-month spread lost 63 cents to a contango of 88 cents a tonne, the weakest since December 2010, according to Reuters data. Contango occurs when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices. It typically indicates a period of weak demand. South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) bought an early-November delivery cargo at a significantly lower premium than what it last paid. The utility bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery to the port of Ulsan at a premium of 68 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. It last paid a premium of $4.93 a tonne to Singapore spot quote for a similar cargo for September delivery, on a CFR basis. Japan is also seen stocking up for the winter, with low sulphur C-type fuel oil inventory for the week ended Oct. 13 climbing 9 percent to around 0.92 million kilolitres, according to statistics released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ). Fuel oil imports for the week nearly doubled to 247,000 kilolitres from the previous week, while production of fuel oil increased by 11 percent week-on-week to 473,000 kilolitres, the data showed. * TENDERS: - South Korea's East-West Power bought 50,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Nov. 1-5 delivery to Ulsan, from Mercuria at a premium of 68 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. - Saudi Aramco is offering 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Nov. 13-15 lifting from Yanbu, via tender that closes on Oct. 17, with same-day validity. - Samref, the joint-venture between Saudi Arambo and ExxonMobil, is offering 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Nov. 6-10 lifting from Yanbu, via tender that closes on Oct. 17, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals - BP bought 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 1-5 loading, from Shell at a premium of 50 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Mercuria bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 12-16 loading, from Vitol at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 6-10 loading, from Gunvor at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. * REFINERY NEWS: - Vietnam's only refinery, the 135,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat facility, is running at full capacity despite a technical problem last week, a senior executive said on Wednesday. - India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut half its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery for about a month in March-April to improve yields, its refining head B. K. Dutta said on Wednesday. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 654.35 -7.20 -1.09 661.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 0.65 -0.10 -13.33 0.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 642.25 -6.75 -1.04 649.00 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.90 -0.10 -10.00 1.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 646.00 -7.00 -1.07 653.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.75 -0.25 -6.25 4.00 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.69 -0.87 -0.76 114.56 180cst M1 653.50 -7.25 -1.10 660.75 180cst M1/M2 -0.88 -0.63 252.00 -0.25 180cst M2 654.38 -6.62 -1.00 661.00 Visco M1 12.25 -0.50 -3.92 12.75 Visco M2 12.88 -0.12 -0.92 13.00 380cst M1 649.63 2.88 0.45 646.75 380cst M1/M2 1.50 0.00 0.00 1.50 380cst M2 641.25 -6.75 -1.04 648.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -10.09 -0.62 6.55 -9.47 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -9.42 -0.49 5.49 -8.93 East-West M1 35.25 0.00 0.00 35.25 East-West M2 35.50 0.25 0.71 35.25 Barges M1 618.25 -7.25 -1.16 625.50 Barges M1/M2 -0.63 -0.38 152.00 -0.25 Barges M2 618.88 -6.87 -1.10 625.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.48 -0.19 1.04 -18.29 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.56 -0.20 1.15 -17.36 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)