SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Asia's fuel oil cash differentials weakened to a one-week low on Thursday, coming under pressure from high supply, while demand outlook was weak. Differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil was down 50 cents to a premium of $1.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 15 cents weaker at $1.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, according to Reuters assessment. High volumes of Western arbitrage arrivals brought Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks up to a 16-week high of 2.684 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 24, data by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. Arrivals from the West for the week jumped 41 percent to 1.038 million tonnes, according to the data. On the demand end, enquiries from Chinese teapot refineries have slowed, anticipating prices to fall further before stocking up, trade sources said. Teapot refineries use straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock. Power generation demand from Japan may be lacklustre too, as the country's official weather forecaster predicted normal to above-average temperatures this winter. In the swaps market, oil major Shell was again seen actively selling the November fixed-price swaps during the trading window, offloading 90,000 tonnes of the contract, industry sources said. Fuel oil's prompt November/December inter-month spread was unchanged at a contango of 13 cents a tonne by the Asian close. The front-month crack, or refining margin, widened 15 cents to a discount of $7.93 a barrel to Dubai crude, weakest in a week, Reuters data showed. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals - Brightoil sold 40,000 tonnes of 380cst, for Nov. 10-14 loading, to BP at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to first half November quotes, which is equivalent to around $1.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 20-24 loading, to PetroChina at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. * REFINERY NEWS: - Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) will shut Sri Lanka's sole 50,000 barrels-per-day oil (bpd) refinery from Friday for two weeks after exhausting its supply of mainly Iranian crude oil, a company official said. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 638.60 0.35 0.05 638.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.00 -0.50 -33.33 1.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 626.80 0.70 0.11 626.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.10 -0.15 -12.00 1.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 631.00 0.00 0.00 631.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.20 -0.70 -14.29 4.90 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.56 0.10 0.09 108.46 180cst M1 637.13 0.38 0.06 636.75 180cst M1/M2 -0.13 0.00 0.00 -0.13 180cst M2 637.25 0.37 0.06 636.88 Visco M1 11.38 -0.50 -4.21 11.88 Visco M2 12.13 -0.37 -2.96 12.50 380cst M1 625.75 0.87 0.14 624.88 380cst M1/M2 0.63 0.13 26.00 0.50 380cst M2 625.13 0.75 0.12 624.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -7.93 -0.15 1.93 -7.78 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -7.02 -0.04 0.57 -6.98 East-West M1 37.25 -0.50 -1.32 37.75 East-West M2 37.00 -0.50 -1.33 37.50 Barges M1 599.88 0.88 0.15 599.00 Barges M1/M2 -0.38 0.00 0.00 -0.38 Barges M2 600.25 0.87 0.15 599.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.21 0.04 -0.25 -16.25 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.19 0.06 -0.39 -15.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)