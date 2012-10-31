SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Asia's fuel oil market extended losses on Wednesday, with cracks hitting a new 17-month low, as current demand is insufficient to absorb ample supply in the market. The front-month November crack widened by another 24 cents to a discount of $10.46 a barrel to Dubai crude by the Asian close, lowest since May. 11, according to Reuters data. Fuel oil's inter-month spreads also weakened further, with the contango structure extending into the January/February contract. The prompt November/December discount widened by 25 cents to a more than three-week low of $1.25 a tonne. Indian Oil Corp and Taiwan's CPC Corp came forward to offer cargoes, adding to an already amply-supplied market. "(The market) is very weak now, supply keeps coming in but current demand levels cannot absorb all these cargoes," a trader said. Reflecting the depressed sentiment, IOC sold a mid-November loading cargo at a steeper discount to Vitol through its recent tendeer. The company sold 35,000 tonnes of the 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil, for Nov. 13-15 lifting from Chennai, at a discount of around $18.00-$19.00 a tonne to the IOC formula, which takes the average of Platts and Argus' assessments. This is lower than what it fetched for a similar cargo it sold for early-November lifting, which went to oil major BP at a discount of around $6.00 a tonne to the IOC formula. On the demand end, Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 20,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for delivery in November. The requirement is due to a shutdown of the country's sole 50,000 barrels-per-day refinery for two weeks from Oct. 26, exhausting its supply of mainly Iranian crude oil. In Japan, inventory of low sulphur C-type fuel oil was up 0.4 percent to 0.89 million kilolitres in the week to Oct. 27, data by the Petroleum Association of Japan showed. Stocks of high sulphur C-type fuel oil, on the other hand, was down 0.7 percent to 1.58 million kilolitres for the week. * TENDERS: - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 20,000 tonnes of HSFO and 20,000 tonnes of LSFO, for Nov. 27 delivery, via tender which closes on Nov. 6, with a three-day validity. - Taiwan's CPC is offering 35,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for lifting in second-half of November, via tender which closes on Nov. 1, with a one-day validity. - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is offering 30,000-35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 22-24 lifting from Chennai, via tender which closes on Nov. 1, with a one-day validity. - IOC sold 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 13-15 lifting from Chennai, to Vitol at a discount of $18.00-$19.00 a tonne to the IOC formula, which takes the average of Platts and Argus' assessments. * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst deals - Shell sold two cargoes of 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 15-19 loading, to Mercuria at $627.00 a tonne. - Chevron sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 15-19 loading, also to Mercuria at $627.00 a tonne. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 627.05 -0.25 -0.04 627.30 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 616.60 -1.00 -0.16 617.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.25 -0.50 -66.67 0.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 620.00 -2.00 -0.32 622.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.40 -1.00 -22.73 4.40 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.57 0.01 0.01 109.56 180cst M1 627.00 -0.38 -0.06 627.38 180cst M1/M2 -1.25 -0.25 25.00 -1.00 180cst M2 628.25 -0.13 -0.02 628.38 Visco M1 10.75 0.25 2.38 10.50 Visco M2 11.50 -0.13 -1.12 11.63 380cst M1 616.25 -0.63 -0.10 616.88 380cst M1/M2 -0.50 -0.63 -484.62 0.13 380cst M2 616.75 0.00 0.00 616.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -10.46 -0.24 2.35 -10.22 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -9.17 -0.13 1.44 -9.04 East-West M1 37.00 0.75 2.07 36.25 East-West M2 37.00 0.50 1.37 36.50 Barges M1 590.00 -1.13 -0.19 591.13 Barges M1/M2 -1.25 -0.50 66.67 -0.75 Barges M2 591.25 -0.63 -0.11 591.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.61 -0.11 0.59 -18.50 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.00 -0.07 0.41 -16.93 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Keiron Henderson)