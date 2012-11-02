SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Asia's fuel oil market spreads weakened further
on Friday, with the balance of the November/December intermonth spread hitting a
new two-year low, as bearish sentiment due to a supply glut persisted.
The spread was valued at a contango of $2.00 a tonne by the Asian close, the
weakest it has been since Oct. 25, according to Reuters data.
In a contango market, front-month prices were lower than those in the
future, which indicated a weaker prompt market.
Adding to supply, India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd came forward
to offer 25,000 tonnes of the 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil via a tender. The
cargo is to load from the port of Mumbai on Nov. 20-25, and the tender closes on
Nov. 6, with a one-day validity.
Fellow Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp sold a mid-November
loading cargo of 380-cst to Vitol at a discount of around $17.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board basis.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold an early-November loading
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo at a premium of $3.00-$6.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes. The cargo likely went to Vitol.
Eyes are on China's teapot refiners, whose demand for straight-run fuel oil
could help to soak up supply, traders said. Appetite for November cargoes has
been lacklustre due to subdued distillates demand. However, some enquiries were
seen for December delivery cargoes.
Teapot refiners use straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock.
Japanese winter demand for power generation, which typically peaks in
January and February, could also provide some support to the market.
Fuel oil's prompt December crack narrowed a slight 3 cents to a discount of
$9.38 a barrel to Dubai crude, Reuters assessment showed.
* TENDERS:
- India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is offering 25,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Nov. 20-25 lifting from Mumbai, via tender which closes on Nov. 6,
with a one-day validity.
- India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst,
for Nov. 15-17 lifting from Vizag, to Vitol at a discount of around $17.00 a
tonne to Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis.
- Taiwan's Formusa Petrochemical Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Nov.
9-11 lifting from Mailiao, to Vitol at a premium of $3.00-$6.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis.
* CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals
- Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 22-26 loading, to Vitol at a
discount of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
- Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 22-26 loading, to oil major BP at a
discount of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 615.80 -5.00 -0.81 620.80 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst -1.50 -1.15 328.57 -0.35 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 609.55 -3.05 -0.50 612.60 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 0.60 0.00 0.00 0.60 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 613.00 -3.00 -0.49 616.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.45 0.05 1.47 3.40
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 107.71 -0.93 -0.86 108.64
180cst M1 616.75 -4.00 -0.64 620.75
180cst M1/M2 -2.00 -0.50 33.33 -1.50
180cst M2 618.75 -3.50 -0.56 622.25
Visco M1 7.75 -1.00 -11.43 8.75
Visco M2 10.00 -0.50 -4.76 10.50
380cst M1 609.00 -3.00 -0.49 612.00
380cst M1/M2 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.25
380cst M2 608.75 -3.00 -0.49 611.75
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.38 0.03 -0.32 -9.41
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.41 0.04 -0.47 -8.45
East-West M1 35.75 -1.25 -3.38 37.00
East-West M2 35.88 -1.12 -3.03 37.00
Barges M1 581.00 -2.75 -0.47 583.75
Barges M1/M2 -1.88 -0.38 25.33 -1.50
Barges M2 582.88 -2.37 -0.40 585.25
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.04 0.56 -3.01 -18.60
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.86 0.16 -0.94 -17.02
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)